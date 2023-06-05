Did Karim Benzema leave Real Madrid? Latest update involving star striker

Real Madrid have confirmed that Karim Benzema will be leaving the club at the end of his contract. The forward played his final game for Los Blancos on Sunday (June 4) night and scored in the 1-1 draw to Athletic Bilbao.

The Frenchman joined Real Madrid in 2009 from Lyon, for a reported £35 million. He went on to play 648 matches for the club, scoring 354 times.

The Spanish giants released a statement to confirm the departure and it read:

"Real Madrid Football Club and our captain Karim Benżema have agreed to bring his brilliant and unforgettable time as a player at our club to a close. Real Madrid would like to show our gratitude and affection to a player who is already one of our greatest legends."

The statement continued:

"Karim Benżema's career at Real Madrid has been a shining example of conduct and professionalism, and he has represented the values of our club. Karim Benżema has earned the right to decide his future. Madridistas and all the fans all over the world alike have enjoyed his magical and unique football, which has made him one of the great icons of our club and one of the great legends of world football."

Carlo Ancelotti revealed that the club were informed of the decision on Sunday morning. The Italian coach added that it was a surprise for all, and they did not have time to react as they were playing later in the day.

What next for Karim Benzema after Real Madrid exit?

Reports in GOAL suggest Karim Benzema is in talks with Saudi Arabian sides. Al-Ittihad are leading the chase right now, while Al-Hilal have also been linked by the English publication.

The report adds that Al-Ittihad have offered the French striker €400 million for two seasons.

Karim Benzema might not be the only high-profile name moving to Saudi Arabia this summer. Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Roberto Firmino, N'Golo Kante, and Wilfried Zaha have also been linked, as per Daily Mail.

