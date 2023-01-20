Create

“Did they kiss” – Fans react to PSG superstar’s ‘wholesome’ moment with Cristiano Ronaldo during friendly against Saudi All-Stars 

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Jan 20, 2023 01:48 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo shared a touching moment with PSG superstar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe shared a touching moment with Cristiano Ronaldo on the field during the clash against Riyadh XI. The Parisians won the game by a scoreline of 5-4 with both Ronaldo and Mbappe getting on the scoresheet for their respective teams.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for the Parisians with his early goal. He was set up by a spectacular pass from Neymar.

Ronaldo, however, earned a penalty for his side next. The Portuguese's former Real Madrid teammate Keylor Navas fouled him inside the penalty area. Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot.

Navas, however, left a mark on Ronaldo's face with his punch. Kylian Mbappe went to check how severe it was. Fans were delighted to see the beautiful moment.

Mbappe has long been known as a huge admirer of Ronaldo. He has never shied away from admitting that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was his idol growing up.

More drama unfolded as the game went on. Juan Bernat was sent off soon after. Marquinhos, meanwhile, once again gave the Parisians the lead.

Ronaldo equalized yet again. After his initial towering header rebounded off the post, Ronaldo smashed home from close range to level proceedings.

Sergio Ramos gave the Parisians the lead at the start of the second half after being set up by Mbappe. After Riyadh XI scored another equalizer, Mbappe made it 4-3 from the penalty spot.

Ronaldo came off the pitch at 4-3 and both sides scored one each after that. The match ended in a 5-4 win for Christophe Galtier's team.

In a match full of moments to savor, fans enjoyed the heartfelt instance between Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe the most.

Few fans claimed that Mbappe has never shown affinity at this level toward his club teammate Messi. They added that Ronaldo means the world to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:

that lil convo between Ronaldo and mbappe has my heart
The GOAT and His HEIR , Mbappe knows His idol . #AlNassr #CR7𓃵 #christianoronaldo #Ronaldo𓃵 #Messi𓃵 https://t.co/DImbXDQauO
@goal Never seen Mbappe this friendly and happy with Messi 💀 Cristiano Ronaldo is everything to mbappe https://t.co/xwHErJAptq
@BleacherReport This is wholesome
Did they kiss twitter.com/bleacherreport…
MBAPPE AND RONALDO INTERACTION https://t.co/Ij5Ji3LWdR
Mbappé thought the injury was fake and make-up but Ronaldo asked him to check and then Mbappé believed 😂😂!! twitter.com/goal/status/16…

A brace against PSG marked a good start to Cristiano Ronaldo's career in Saudi Arabia

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2\

It has been a while since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr. However, the game against PSG marked his debut as a player in Saudi Arabia. A brace against the defending French champions is certainly a result that he would take.

Ronaldo is set to make his Al-Nassr debut against Ettifaq on Sunday, January 22.

