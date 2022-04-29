"Did not reach their peak performance today" - Thomas Tuchel criticises Chelsea duo after Manchester United draw

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Kai Havertz and Timo Werner weren't at their best against Manchester United.

The Blues travelled to Old Trafford to take on the Red Devils in the Premier League on Thursday (April 28). While they limited the hosts to just six shots and three on target, Tuchel's side failed to capitalise on their own opportunities. They took home just one point after a 1-1 draw, despite managing 21 shots and six on target.

Havertz and Werner started the match up front for Chelsea. While the former did get the assist for Marcos Alonso's goal, he missed two big chances and got only two of his five shots on target. Werner, meanwhile, had just one shot on target all night. Both players were replaced midway through the second half.

Speaking after the match to Sky Sports, Tuchel criticised his two compatriots for their profligacy in front of goal, saying (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"Yeah we had a lot of chances and I think that two [Werner and Havertz] did not reach their peak performance today. If they did, we run out the winners. That's it, but we don't need to point the fingers. We had enough chances, half chances, to score today."

The Blues boss, though, is hopeful of the duo hitting their best form, adding:

"He [Havertz] needs to fight back into his shape. It is like this. Hopefully, he shows a reaction. The guys in the attack are still young and we will not start pointing fingers because lately, they have been very, very composed and very efficient in front of goal."

It is worth noting that Havertz is Chelsea's top-scorer this season with 13 goals across competitions. However, he has found the back of the net just once in his last five Premier League games, having netted four times in three matches before that.

Werner, meanwhile, has scored 11 goals in 35 games across competitions. Only four of those have come in the league from 19 appearances.

Manchester United frustrate Chelsea to take a point at Old Trafford

Manchester United entered the game without several key players. The likes of Harry Maguire, Fred, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho missed the game against Chelsea due to various injuries.

They also looked second-best for much of the game, with the visitors enjoying 65% possession and taking multiple shots on goal. The Blues also took a deserved lead in the 60th minute through Alonso. However, the advantage lasted just two minutes, as Cristiano Ronaldo brought Manchester United level to secure a point at Old Trafford.

The result meant both teams held on to their pre-match positions in the Premier League standings. United are still sixth, five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played two games more. The Blues, meanwhile, remain third and are six points clear of the Gunners.

