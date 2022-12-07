"Did not reassure me" - France legend worried about key duel that could decide England clash at FIFA World Cup

Former France international Emmanuel Petit is worried about the player duel between Jules Kounde and Phil Foden as he thinks the defender hasn't been "reassuring".

Les Bleus will face England in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday in an exciting match between the two European heavyweights.

Didier Deschamps' team are looking to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend their FIFA World Cup title. The Three Lions, meanwhile, are on a quest to end a 56-year wait for their second trophy in the competition.

In their upcoming clash, there are quite a few key battles to look forward to, and one that Petit worries about the most is that between Kounde and Foden.

He praised Foden for his ability to thread passes while calling him the 'most skilful player', saying (via RMC Sport):

"Foden is probably the most skilful player. If there is one capable of distilling laser passes, it's him. We saw him against Senegal on the opener, he puts it in the only space available.

"If you leave him even just 1.50m, with the quality he has, and the quality of the leading players, we risk being in great difficulty, especially since we can be improved in the air domain."

Foden will face opposition from Barcelona defender Kounde, who hasn't convinced Petit. The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner added:

"Koundé did not reassure me against opponents who are not top names. Our sides have still not met players of international caliber. We will be challenged in personality and character."

Indeed, Kounde has earned a WhoScored rating of just 6.66 for his performances across three games as France are yet to keep a clean sheet at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

England versus France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup may be a match for the ages

England and France are both highly talented sides and the winner of their tie might as well go all the way in Qatar.

There's plenty at stake here and both teams will be going all out at each other.

Much of the focus will also be on the two managers, Didier Deschamps and Gareth Southgate, as the French and English coaches face-off in an enticing tactical battle.

