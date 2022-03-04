"Did he seem affected by the critics?" - PSG sporting director Leonardo doesn't understand why Lionel Messi has failed to impress at the club

PSG Sporting Director Leonardo has backed Lionel Messi amidst criticism regarding his form and isn’t sure why the Argentine has failed to impress at the club.

Messi hasn’t been able to reach the highs he managed at Barcelona as injuries and COVID-19 impacted his early-season form at PSG.

The Argentine has recovered well, but perhaps needs a little bit more time to settle in at his new club.

Messi’s output has dropped since joining PSG as he has managed just two goals in 16 Ligue 1 appearances. However, through his 11 assists, he has combined well with his teammates.

Leonardo explained that a player like Messi will help others around him grow and that he needs the right atmosphere to do well at PSG.

Leonardo told L'Equipe:

“He's a genius. He makes others grow. To discuss Messi is to discuss football. Did he seem affected by the critics? If a guy like him is affected, put... hats off! He had the humility to come here, after all he's been through, what he represents.

He added:

“I think for artists like Mbappé, Neymar or Messi, the context is important. It's not about isolating them in a bubble, but they need an atmosphere. If you don't have that, it's more difficult for them, you wonder "what, you don't like it".”

PSG will hope Lionel Messi has a strong second half of the season

Lionel Messi will be key for PSG as they look to end their wait for the all-elusive Champions League title.

Although Messi did not shine in their first leg against Real Madrid in the round of 16 tie, the Argentine will hope to muster up a better display at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG are well on their way to lifting the Ligue 1 title as they are 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille.

Messi’s form in the Champions League has been better than the league as he has been able to find the back of the net more regularly.

Despite goal-scorers like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar being around him, Messi has managed five goals in six Champions League games. He will hope to add to that tally against Real Madrid back in Spain.

