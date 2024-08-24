  • home icon
  "Did you triple captain me?" - Erling Haaland shares emphatic question for FPL users after netting hat-trick in 4-1 win over Ipswich

“Did you triple captain me?” - Erling Haaland shares emphatic question for FPL users after netting hat-trick in 4-1 win over Ipswich

By Bhargav
Modified Aug 24, 2024 18:28 GMT
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has asked FPL users whether they have triple-captiained him. The comments came after he starred in City's 4-1 come-from-behind win over newly promoted Ipswich Town at the Etihad on Saturday (August 24).

After City fell behind to last season's Championship top scorer Sammie Szmodics seventh-minute strike, Haaland restored parity from the spot five minutes later. After Kevin De Bruyne gave City the lead in the 14th minute, Haaland struck again - from a De Bruyne assist - as the hosts led 3-1 after 16 minutes.

Pep Guardiola's side eased off before the Norwegian completed his hat-trick two minutes from time to take his tally to four after just two games. Following his three-goal haul, Haaland posted a question to FPL users on Instagram:

also-read-trending Trending
"Did you triple captain me?"

Triple captain is a feature that allows FPL users to earn triple the points from their captain instead of the double. However, the feature needs to be used judiciously, as it can be employed just once during the entire season.

City are atop the flegling standings after two games, having beaten Chelsea 2-0 away in their Premier League opener a week ago.

"The numbers are unbelievable" - Manchester City boss hails Erling Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hailed Erling Haaland for his superlative numbers since arriving at the club from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022.

Haaland now has 94 goals for the club in 101 games across competitions, having won the Golden Boot in the Premier League in his first two seasons in the competition. Needless to say, City won both times, completing an unprecedented Premier League four-peat last season.

Following the striker's latest exploits against Ipswich, Guardiola told BBC Sport:

"He is so reliable on penalties, the assist for the second, fantastic for the third. Last season he struggled a lot, especially at the beginning. He felt tired and had niggles most of the time. This time, with the rest and with no Euros, he has arrived with a good vibe. The numbers are unbelievable."

About his team's start to the season, he added:

"It was a good game. We started really well. With the transition, they made a good goal but we played really well. I am really pleased to start the season that way."

City next take on West Ham United away on August 31.

Edited by Bhargav
