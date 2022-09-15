"Did what Voldemort couldn't and got a result against Potter" - Salzburg make hilarious Harry Potter reference after 1-1 draw with Chelsea

Red Bull Salzburg have made a hilarious Harry Potter reference on Twitter after their 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, September 14. The tweet was referring to the new Blues head coach Graham Potter.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for Chelsea three minutes into the second half but it was canceled out by Noah Okafor's strike in the 75th minute. The result meant the Blues dropped points for a second consecutive UEFA Champions League (UCL) encounter.

With just one point from two matches, the west London side are now rock bottom of Group E. They started their UCL campaign with a defeat to Dinamo Zagreb, following which former manager Thomas Tuchel was sacked.

Salzburg, on the other hand, are third in the table with two draws from as many matches. After the match against Chelsea, the Austrian club's English Twitter handle posted:

"Did what Voldemort couldn't and got a result against Potter."

Fans lapped up the tweet, sending some interesting replies:

Graham Potter starts life at Chelsea with a draw

Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel after the latter was sacked following Chelsea's UCL defeat on Matchday 1.

After Premier League fixtures were postponed due to British monarch Elizabeth II's death, Potter took charge of the Blues for the first time against Salzburg.

With the match ending in a draw, the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss will want to go one better in his next outing with the Blues. The west London outfit next face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, October 1.

Following his club's draw with Salzburg, Potter admitted that the team was frustrated with just one point, but praised the 'application' and 'attitude' of the players.

"We're frustrated with just the one point. I thought the application of the players and the attitude of the players was fantastic, and I really enjoyed how they went about their work against a good opponent, an opponent that make it difficult for you. They attack quick and defend well," he said in the post-match interview.

They are currently sixth in the league standings with 10 points in six matches.

