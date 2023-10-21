“Did very well” – Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk praises Everton star after Merseyside derby win

In the aftermath of Liverpool's 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday, Virgil van Dijk wasn't just singing the praises of his match-winning teammate Mohamed Salah.

The Reds captain took a moment to appreciate the dogged efforts of Vitaliy Mykolenko, the Evertonian responsible for marking Salah during the derby.

Liverpool carried on their tradition of subduing their neighbourhood rivals, but the triumph didn't come easily. Despite the first-half exit for Everton's Ashley Young for accumulating two yellow cards, the Toffees dug in their heels, displaying grit to keep the Reds at bay.

The deadlock was finally broken when Everton's Michael Keane was called out for a handball offense, opening the stage for Salah to score a penalty (75'). The Egyptian ace later sealed the deal with an injury-time strike, after a counter-attacking run from Darwin Nunez.

Yet, it wasn't a stroll in the park for Salah, who faced consistent resistance from Mykolenko throughout the match. In fact, the Ukrainian defender succeeded in muting Salah's influence for long stretches, an accomplishment that caught Van Dijk's eye. The Reds captain said afterwards (via Metro):

"Consistency is the most difficult thing in football, to do it in each and every game. I think Mykolenko did very well and played very well against him. But big players step up when you need them."

Mykolenko's consistency has been underlined by his contributions to Everton this campaign. With four Premier League goals already to his name, he's showcased his importance for the Toffees. Last season, Mykolenko was a model of disciplined play, earning only four yellow cards across 34 league appearances.

Liverpool reportedly set to sign Victor Osimhen after agreeing to deal with Napoli striker

According to Italian journalist Valter Di Maggio, Liverpool have reportedly decided on a preliminary agreement with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for a potential move next summer.

The Merseyside outfit's admiration for Osimhen isn't new. As early as 2020, they were poised to make a move for the Nigerian sharpshooter, as confirmed by his agent Roberto Calenda (via The Hard Tackle). Napoli, however, secured his services with a hefty sum.

Since then, Osimhen has been nothing short of sensational in Italy, playing an instrumental role in Napoli's triumphant Serie A campaign last season with 31 goals.

Di Maggio (via The Hard Tackle) has now revealed that Liverpool are not mere bystanders. They've reportedly kept their scouting lenses trained on Osimhen and have agreed on a deal with the forward. However, Napoli could potentially slap a price tag north of £140 million on Osimhen.