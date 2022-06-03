"Did they win the World Cup?" - Neymar offers emphatic response to Argentina's chant involving Lionel Messi and Brazil 

Brazil forward Neymar Jr. has taken a dig at Argentina's new chant involving the Selecao and Lionel Messi after their La Finalissima triumph.

La Albiceleste beat Italy 3-0 on June 1 at Wembley in the battle between the latest Copa America Champions and the EURO Champions. After the win, Argentina celebrated on the pitch and in the dressing room and played a new chant.

The lyrics of their chant translate to (via Ole.com):

"Brazilian, what happened? The five-time champion wrinkled! Messi went to Rio and stayed with the Cup. We are the Argentine band and we will always cheer because we have the dream of becoming world champion. I am like that, I am Argentine, from Maradona and Malvinas I do not forget. I am like that and I come to encourage you, I follow Argentina everywhere."

The chant highlights La Albiceleste's 2021 Copa America triumph over the Selecao in the final at the Maracana Stadium in Rio.

An Instagram page @futeousadia then posted their Finalissima celebrations on their page with the caption:

"Argentina players celebrated the title of the Finalissima with music teasing Brazil, in the dressing room: "Brazilian, what happened? The Pentecostal has a wrinkle!""

Neymar, Messi's friend and Paris Saint-Germain team-mate, then commented on the post, saying:

"Did they win the World Cup?"

This was a dig to remind their rivals that the Selecao have five World Cup trophies as compared to their South American rivals' two.

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. set to clash as Argentina and Brazil set their eyes on the 2022 World Cup

Both teams have impressed recently and go into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as real contenders for the trophy. The Copa America champions are on a 32-game unbeaten run as they beat Italy on June 1.

Brazil, meanwhile, beat South Korea 5-1 on June 2 in a friendly in Seoul and will travel to Japan next.

CBF Futebol @CBF_Futebol



5x1 | #BRAxCOR FIM DE JOGO! Brasil goleou a Coreia do Sul no primeiro amistoso deste período de preparação. Vamos pra cima!5x1 FIM DE JOGO! Brasil goleou a Coreia do Sul no primeiro amistoso deste período de preparação. Vamos pra cima! 🇧🇷 5x1 🇰🇷 | #BRAxCOR https://t.co/zFIJHnf2dS

Messi and Neymar both shined in their respective matches. Messi made two assists in La Finalissima while Neymar scored two goals against South Korea.

The two South American sides are due to meet for their abandoned World Cup qualifier from last year due to issues with players and Covid restrictions. With digs like the ones mentioned above, it seems that both sides are ready to one-up their rivals in the coveted tournament.

