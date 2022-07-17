"I don’t understand the hype" - Didi Hamann makes bold claims about Liverpool star

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar "Didi" Hamann has made a bold claim about Spanish international Thiago Alcantara.

Like Hamann, Thiago Alcantara has played for Bayern Munich and Liverpool during his illustrious career. Despite the Spaniard being widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders in the game, Hamann has claimed that he is not the biggest fan of the 31-year-old.

The former Germany international has insisted that he fails to understand why the former Barcelona midfielder attracts so much attention and has even branded him overrated.

The Champions League-winning Liverpool midfielder has pointed out that Thiago is quite impressive when in possession but struggles when the team is having a hard time.

Hamann told Sport Bild:

“I don’t understand the hype surrounding Thiago. For me, he’s one of the most overrated players in European soccer."

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk Thiago Alcantara won 72.7% of his aerial duels in the Premier League last season, the best success rate of all central midfielders in the division (30+ contested). [ @WhoScored Thiago Alcantara won 72.7% of his aerial duels in the Premier League last season, the best success rate of all central midfielders in the division (30+ contested). [@WhoScored] https://t.co/by4k3xBTs9

"When things are going well and you have a lot of possession, he’s a good player, but when the going gets tough, you don’t see anything from him."

"When you need someone to make an impact, he doesn’t.”

Hamann has also made it quite evident that he is not the biggest fan of other midfielders at Anfield. The former Bayern Munich midfielder has insisted that Naby Keita has been underwhelming for the Reds since his move from RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, Hamann has recognized Reds skipper Jordan Henderson for his work rate but has reckoned that the Reds are missing a midfielder who can make something happen out of nowhere. He added:

“[Naby] Keita’s a disappointment too, [Jordan] Henderson’s a worker. They need a player who can make the difference and give the team that extra something."

Do Liverpool need reinforcements in midfield?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently commented that he does not believe his side are short of quality or depth in the middle of the park. However, it is understood that this summer, the Reds were chasing the signature of Aurelien Tchouameni, who eventually opted to join Real Madrid.

As reported by The Sun, the Merseyside club are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Klopp on Liverpool signing Jude Bellingham: "He’s not on the market, so that’s the first problem with that player. Well, the only problem with that player!" Klopp on Liverpool signing Jude Bellingham: "He’s not on the market, so that’s the first problem with that player. Well, the only problem with that player!" https://t.co/p0OUvgHxhu

The England international is regarded as one of the most exciting young players in world football. Bellingham could be the reason the Reds could wait another year for a midfielder.

With James Milner now 36 and the likes of Henderson and Thiago also in their thirties, it makes sense for the Reds to bolster their midfield ranks.

