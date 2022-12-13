Didier Deschamps advised France superstar against retirement after Euro 2020 and 2018 Ballon d'Or heartbreak: Reports

According to L'Equipe, as reported by Le10Sport, France forward Antoine Griezmann wanted to retire from international football on two occasions in recent times. However, Didier Deschamps advised against the player doing so.

Griezmann was crucial for Les Bleus when they won the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The former Barcelona superstar played a starring role during the tournament. He was also the winner of the Golden Ball.

However, Griezmann was heartbroken for not winning the 2018 Ballon d'Or. Luka Modric was the winner of the trophy on that occasion. Croatia were beaten by Deschamps' team in the final.

Griezmann believes he was not recognized enough for his performances. He wanted to hang up the boots, only to be advised by Deschamps not to do so. The French coach believed, at just 28 years of age, Griezmann was too young to call time on his international career.

France were eliminated in the Round of 16 stages of the 2020 UEFA European Championships. Griezmann was in a tough spot in his career at that point in time. He struggled at Barcelona. The forward left the Catalan club for a return to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2021.

Deschamps understood the player's issues and didn't let him retire as France started to plan their blueprint for lifting a second consecutive FIFA World Cup.

The coach's faith has certainly paid off. The No. 7 has been one of the best players of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His creativity and performances on the pitch have been crucial to Les Bleus' success during the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far.

France defender Raphael Varane hailed Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

France defender Raphael Varane lauded Antoine Griezmann's performances during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Diario AS, the Manchester United star said (via Football Espana):

“His role has changed in the team. He has the same quality as before, and he covers a lot of ground with his talent, he knows how to pick his time in games. Simply by his positioning on the field, he allows us to speed up, or slow down. He has experience and is an extremely important player in the team.

"I see him as full of confidence. He talks a lot to his teammates on the field and in the dressing room.”

