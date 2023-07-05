Didier Deschamps makes confident Ballon d’Or claim about Kylian Mbappe

France manager Didier Deschamps has said that Kylian Mbappe will win the Ballon d'Or soon. He's confident that his compatriot will get his hands on the France Football award and will be delighted if it happens this year.

Lionel Messi is leading the race to win this year's Ballon d'Or after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar. Mbappe was also in top form in the tournament and won the Golden Boot, scoring eight goals in seven games, including a hat-trick in the final.

In an interview with RTL, Deschamps said that Mbappe will win the prestigious award, as it's part of the striker's objective:

"What is the new criteria? Is it catching the eye and being impactful? I think I meet the criteria. We'll see. He'll win it sooner or later.

"All the better if it is for this year. It's part of his objectives because he is someone with great ambitions. He gives his all to set his mark on French football as much as possible. "

Mbappe finished sixth in the 2022 Ballon d'Or standings, where Karim Benzema took home the award. Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah finished ahead of the Frenchman.

Kylian Mbappe has one eye on Ballon d'Or award

Kylian Mbappe has said that winning the Ballon d'Or is a part of his goal. He added that it's a thought at the back of the mind but not his main aim:

"It's always a goal for players in my category, but it's not the priority. Nor the period. But of course, it's in the back of my mind, it's normal. If it continues like this, I think we won't be very far."

While Kylian Mbappe has the Ballon d'Or in his mind, Lionel Messi has said that the award is no longer his aim. The Argentine told Tital Sports that his main aim was always the FIFA World Cup, and having won it last year in Qatar, no other award matters as much to him.

The new Inter Miami signing also added that the seventh Ballon d'Or, which he won in 2021, is the most important one, as he got it for winning the Copa America with his national side. The Argentine is the frontrunner for this year's Ballon d'Or too, as per GOAL.

