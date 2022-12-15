Didier Deschamps says France will do ‘everything humanely possible’ to prevent Lionel Messi and Argentina from winning 2022 FIFA World Cup

France manager Didier Deschamps shared his team's plans to stop Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, 18 December.

Deschamps' side qualified for the final with a 2-0 win over Morocco in the semi-finals on Wednesday. Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani found the back of the net for Les Bleus.

Argentina, who defeated Croatia by a scoreline of 3-0 to reach the final, are expected to be a sterner test for Deschamps' lot.

Lionel Messi was at his brilliant best against Vatreni. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward opened the scoring for La Albiceleste in the 34th minute of the game. Messi was the provider for the third goal.

He left Josko Gvardiol perplexed before finding Julian Alvarez inside the box. The Manchester City attacker made no mistake in tapping in from close range to complete his brace.

After the win against Morocco, Didier Deschamps told beIN (via Get French Football News):

“We will do everything humanly possible for that not to happen. At the end of the match, someone is getting a 3rd star on their shirt.”

France have won the FIFA World Cup twice, in 1998 and 2002. On Sunday, they have the chance to become three-time world champions and the first team to become back-to-back winners of the trophy since 1962.

La Albiceleste have won it twice as well, in 1978 and 1986. Whether they can end their 36-year-long drought remains to be seen.

France manager Didier Deschamps praised Lionel Messi's form ahead of the FIFA World Cup final against Argentina

Lionel Messi has already scored five goals and provided three assists during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Didier Deschamps praised Messi's performances as he said (via The Independent):

“Messi has been in scintillating form since the beginning of the tournament, four years ago things were different of course. He actually played as a center-forward against us, which caught us by surprise four years ago whereas now he is in tandem, just in behind the center-forward. He is picking up the ball a lot and he is running with it and looking in great form."

