Didier Deschamps speaks on whether Paul Pogba has a future with France after testing positive for doping

France coach Didier Deschamps has left the door open for Paul Pogba in the national team following the footballer's 'B' sample also testing positive. Deschamps is waiting for the final results but also wishes the footballer gets back to full fitness.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the match against The Netherlands this week in the UEFA EURO qualifiers, he was quizzed about Pogba and said:

"Allegri is particularly saddened by Paul's situation, and so am I. Many challenges have come his way recently. He finds himself in a complex situation and will have to go through a lengthy procedure to defend himself. I won't take a definitive or extreme stance.

"I can't predict his future; it will require time, even though he hasn't been with us for some time. I hope he can regain his happiness, full capacity, and return to the pitch, but it will be a lengthy process."

Pogba last played for France in March 2022 in a 5-0 win over South Africa. He has not managed to get back into the squad since due to his injury issues.

Paul Pogba's B sample returns positive in drugs test

Paul Pogba was provisionally suspended in September after he tested positive for testosterone. He gave a B sample quickly to see if it was an error, but those results have also come back positive.

Pogba's representative, Rafael Pimenta, has commented on the test results and said:

"We're awaiting the results of the counter-analysis, and until then, we can't comment. What's certain is that Paul Pogba never had any intention of violating the rules."

Juventus manager Max Allegri has confirmed that he has been talking with the midfielder and added that he is close with the Frenchman. He said via GOAL:

"On a human level, I am very close to him. I knew him since he was a young boy. It is a great pity for all of football to lose a player who was special. It is a difficult moment for him and we can only wish him the best."

Juventus have not made a final decision on Paul Pogba, but Sky Italia reports suggest that the club are considering terminating his contract. His wages have crashed to €42,500 per season following the doping test results.