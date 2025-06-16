"Didn't know Liverpool were going to pay that" - Chelsea's Moises Caicedo reacts after learning Reds are set to break British record fee for Wirtz

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has stated that he would be happy if Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz joins Liverpool this summer. Caicedo, who joined the Blues from Brighton and Hove Albion in August 2023 for a reported fee of £115 million, is the current British record holder.

Meanwhile, the Reds have reportedly agreed to sign Wirtz from Leverkusen for a fee of £116 million. The Reds will pay a guaranteed £100 million, while the other £16 million will be part of achievable add-ons. If the deal gets completed and the Reds meet Leverkusen's demands, the German midfielder would break the British record for the most expensive transfer by £1 million.

Acknowledging the potential transfer, Moises Caicedo is not worried about losing his title. Meanwhile, he would be happy to see the 22-year-old in the Premier League. He told Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo):

"I didn't know Liverpool were going to pay that. It's good (that Wirtz could cost £1 million more than him), it's good. He's a great player. I think everybody watching (can see) how he plays, he's a very good player. So I'm happy to hear he's (coming) to the Premier League."

The Reds were in the race to sign the Ecuadorian midfielder in 2023. However, he decided to join Chelsea from the Seagulls. The Ecuadorian midfielder is currently in the United States with the Blues squad for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool set price tag on Darwin Nunez amid interest from Italian sides: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly set a £51 million (€60 million) price tag on Uruguayan attacker Darwin Nunez. According to Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia), Napoli and AC Milan are interested in signing the former Benfica forward.

Both sides are keen on signing a new attacker this summer, and they see Nunez as a suitable candidate. Meanwhile, the Reds are firm on their stance for the 25-year-old and are unwilling to consider any offer less than €60 million.

Napoli have a better chance of signing the Uruguayan attacker than AC Milan because the Rossoneri have failed to secure European football for next season.

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of £72 million (€85 million). Since then, he has scored 40 goals and provided 26 assists in 143 total appearances.

