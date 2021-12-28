“Didn’t like the performance at all” - Ralf Rangnick on Manchester United's dismal 1-1 draw against Newcastle

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was far from pleased with his team's performance against Newcastle United.

Playing for the first time in more than two weeks, the Red Devils could only pick up a point in a 1-1 draw at St. James' Park on Monday. Allan Saint-Maximin put the Magpies ahead after just seven minutes in a game Newcastle thoroughly dominated.

Manchester United responded in the 71st minute through Edinson Cavani as the game ended with a share of the spoils.

Speaking after the game, Rangnick offered a blunt assessment of his team's display, saying (as quoted by The Guardian):

“I didn’t like the performance at all. We had too many unforced errors when we had the ball.”

The German tactician felt that his team improved in the second half, but lamented their lack of aggression.

“It was better in the second half. But still not on the sort of level we need to control games. We didn’t play as aggressively as we needed to against the ball in terms of counter-pressing.”

Rangnick also believes the 4-2-2-2 formation, which gave them wins in his first two Premier League matches in charge, wasn't to blame for that. Instead, he cited a lack of intensity from the players. Rangnick, though, praised David de Gea, who made multiple key saves on the night, saying:

“It was not a problem of formation, but of energy and of intensity. We had two wingers (in the second half), and this is how we prepared our equaliser. But we were still too open, and allowed them two or three good counter-attack situations, when David de Gea was outstanding again.”

Manchester United have only themselves to blame as race for top 4 intensifies

The surge in COVID-19 cases in their squad has not done Manchester United any favours. However, their game against Newcastle didn't seem to result from a lack of match practice alone.

The Red Devils looked bereft of ideas in attack, with Cristiano Ronaldo, particularly, enduring a frustrating night. Marcus Rashford and Fred were poor, and the high pressing United initially displayed under Rangnick seemed to fully disintegrate.

They are seventh in the Premier League table, seven points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. United do have two games in hand, but even wins in both would not take them into the final UEFA Champions League spot at the moment.

It's also worth noting that Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently fifth and six points adrift of Arsenal, have three games in hand over the Gunners. West Ham United are also in the mix, despite a blip in form recently.

United cannot afford to drop points against teams in the bottom half, especially the likes of Newcastle, who are dead-bottom. The Red Devils will hope for a response against Burnley on Thursday.

