"Didn't put a foot wrong today", "Bro really proved himself" - Fans hail Real Madrid star for his showing in 3-1 win over Manchester City

Real Madrid fans were impressed with Aurelien Tchouaméni’s performance in their game against Manchester City at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (February 19). The two sides clashed in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 32, with Los Blancos securing a 3-1 victory to book their spot in the Round of 16.

Real Madrid were already on the front foot ahead of the blockbuster match, having secured a 3-2 victory in the first leg on February 11.

While City had most of the ball in the early minutes of the game on Wednesday, it was Los Blancos who opened the scoring in the fourth minute. Kylian Mbappe put the hosts ahead as he beat Ruben Dias to Raul Ascencio’s raking pass and chipped the ball over Ederson into the back of the net.

In the 33rd minute, Mbappe doubled this tally and scored Real Madrid’s second goal of the night. The Frenchman was teed up by Rodrygo before expertly slotting the ball past Ederson.

Barely one minute after the hour mark, Mbappe scored his first hat-trick for Real Madrid as he cut inside of Phil Foden and drilled home a low shot from the edge of the area. Winter signing Nico Gonzalez pulled one back for Manchester City in the second minute of stoppage time, reacting quickly on a rebound.

In the process, Los Blancos did the Champions League double over City for the first time ever, as they secured a 6-3 victory on aggregate to set up a clash with either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16.

While Mbappe won the Playe of the Match award following his heroics, Aurelien Tchouaméni’s performance also caught the attention of fans.

The Frenchman registered a passing accuracy of 91% (50/55), made three interceptions, blocked one shot, created one chance, won four out of five duels, and received a rating of 7.4 as per Sofascore. After the match, fans took to X to heap praise on him for his performance.

An X user wrote:

''Don't let this Tchouameni performance go unnoticed btw, he didn't put a foot wrong today🌟.''

Another tweeted:

''Bro really proved himself.''

''Giving tchouameni a standing ovation on top of my bed that’s my fucking player,'' @D0U8A wrote.

A Real Madrid blog @theMadridZone pointed out Tchouameni's stats on the night.

''Aurelien Tchouameni vs Man City: 50 passes, 91% passing accuracy, 3/3 long passes completed, 4/5 duels won, 1 block, 3 tackles, 3 interceptions 0 times dribbled past. Unbelievable performance. 💪''

''Master class by Tchouameni 🙏🙏🙏🙏," @QwesiDanny chimed in.

''His partnership with Ceballos is good'' – Carlo Ancelotti on Aurelien Tchouaméni after Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Manchester City

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was in awe of Aurelien Tchouaméni’s performance in his side’s 3-1 win over City in the Champions League. Tchouaméni combined with Dani Ceballos and Jude Bellingham in midfield.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti pointed out the quality and strength displayed by Tchouaméni and also admired his partnership in midfield with Ceballos. Ancelotti said (via the club's official website):

“They all performed well. He returned to his position and that's where he shows his quality: very strong and forceful in the duels and focused. His partnership with Ceballos is good for the team because Dani is more of a possession player and he is more positional."

He added:

"He's a very important player because he has these kind of characteristics. He can't become Ceballos or Kroos or Modrić, but Ceballos, Kroos or Modrić can't become Tchouameni. A good team has to combine the characteristics of each one of them.”

Real Madrid will next be in action against Girona in LaLiga on Sunday (February 23).

