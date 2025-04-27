"Didn't want to win it there, I wanted it at Anfield" - Mo Salah on Palace-Arsenal draw as Liverpool lift PL after win over Spurs

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah admitted that he wanted to win the Premier League title at Anfield following Arsenal's draw with Crystal Palace in midweek. The Gunners played a 2-2 draw against the Eagles at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, April 23.

Following that, the Reds needed at least a point against Tottenham Hotspur to win the English top-flight title at Anfield on Sunday, April 28. Having won this match 5-1, Salah said (@TheAnfieldTalk):

“We had a meeting last week when Palace played Arsenal. I didn’t want to win it there, I wanted it at Anfield.”

The game did not start particularly well for Arne Slot and Co., with Spurs opening the scoring in the 12th minute. Luis Diaz equalised just four minutes later, and Alexis Mac Allister gave them the lead in the 24th minute. Cody Gakpo (34') and Salah (63') added the third and fourth goals, respectively, while Destiny Udogie's own goal in the 69th minute wrapped up the scoring.

The Egyptian has massively contributed to Liverpool's league success this season, scoring 28 goals and bagging 18 assists in the competition. He already won this competition with the Reds in the 2019/20 campaign and has a UEFA Champions League trophy to his name during his time in Merseyside.

The last time Liverpool lifted the title, fans were not allowed into stadiums due to the COVID pandemic.

Arne Slot thanks Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool win Premier League title at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Arne Slot thanked former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp after winning the Premier League title. The ex-Feyenoord coach took over from the aforementioned German before the start of the current campaign.

Klopp was successful during his time in Merseyside, winning the Premier League and Champions League, once each, among other honors. Speaking about him, Slot said (via BBC Sport):

"It feels great. I don't think I want to say a lot. The only thing now is to send my appreciation to Jurgen Klopp. The work Jurgen and Pep [Lijnders] did - the culture, work-rate, quality - was outstanding."

"When the season started, we would have been happy with top four. But I don't think that is fair on the players as they are much better than that and they have shown it this season."

Klopp was in charge of Liverpool for nine years after joining the side in 2015. He's now the Global Sports Director at Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, contracted till December 2029.

