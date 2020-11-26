"Diego is eternal" - Lionel Messi pays emotional tribute to Diego Maradona

In a heartfelt post on social media, Barcelona great Lionel Messi has paid tribute to the legendary Diego Maradona and has stated that his passing marks a particularly sad day for football and for Argentina.

Diego Maradona suffered a heart attack earlier today and the news of his demise came as a shock to the football world. Maradona was 60 years old and remains one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

Lionel Messi shared a particularly special relationship with the Diego Maradona and has spent a significant portion of his career idolising and emulating the Argentine legend. The Barcelona star honoured Diego Maradona's memory and claimed that the Napoli legend will be remembered for eternity.

"A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not go away, because Diego is eternal."

Lionel Messi posts message honouring the memory of the great Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona transcended the sport

Diego Armando Maradona is arguably the greatest player ever to grace the beautiful game and inspired an entire generation of footballers with his incredible achievements at the 1986 World Cup. The Argentine legend singlehandedly guided his country to the trophy with a series of performances that have now passed into legend.

Lionel Messi has always considered Diego Maradona his idol and has been vocal in his admiration for the Argentine great. Messi also sent condolences to Diego Maradona's family and claimed that he would cherish the memories he shares with the maverick genius.

I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona worked together for Argentina in the 2010 World Cup and while the tournament was not particularly positive for the team, the two legendary figures forged a special relationship.

Diego Maradona's unique impact on football and his stunning displays on the pitch have given him cult status in Argentina and in Napoli. To fans across the world, the Argentine genius remains the most gifted individual the beautiful game has ever seen.

