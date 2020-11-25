Sporting world pays tribute after Diego Maradona's untimely demise aged 60

The world of football was rocked earlier today, as it was announced that Argentine great Diego Armando Maradona passed away aged 60. The mercurial attacker was one of the greatest footballers of all time and inspired millions with his aura and ability on the football field.

Maradona reportedly suffered a heart attack and passed away suddenly just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a blood clot in his brain.

An artist back in the day, the Argentine represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli amongst other clubs and also played for the national team between 1977 and 1994. Maradona enjoyed a managerial career at the top level and was at the helm of Argentina during the 2010 World Cup.

At the time of passing, the 60-year-old was on the books of Argentine club Gimnasia de La Plata.

In the wake of his untimely passing, the Argentine government declared three days of national mourning, while the city of Naples also declared that schools will remain closed for a day after the tragic death of their greatest ever player.

A precarious talent and a person who lived life to the fullest, Maradona will be remembered for bringing joy to millions of people across the globe.

Tributes pour in after Diego Maradona's untimely demise aged 60

I’ll never forget watching Diego Maradona as an 8 yr old at the World Cup in Mexico. Never seen anything like it on that stage since. Sad news #Maradona



pic.twitter.com/kBt9uItCtc — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 25, 2020

A genius of his art. A master of our game. One of the all-time greats.



Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. 💙 pic.twitter.com/SRsFhnGrlX — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 25, 2020

Thank you for everything, Diego pic.twitter.com/bJ9l3ixY7A — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020

Probably the best to ever play the game and an absolute gentleman. Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/Pzr5zMZda2 — Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) November 25, 2020

Quite simply - a player like no other.

Rest In Peace Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/J5QM6Qm7e5 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) November 25, 2020

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

Rest in Peace Diego. 😔



🇦🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/CgjJvBkXdP — Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) November 25, 2020

A sad day for the football world. One of the main faces in the history of the game. We will all miss you. 🙏🏽😢 Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/yDgU9cIsVw — Jérôme Boateng (@JeromeBoateng) November 25, 2020

Lots of versions doing the rounds, but here's the one with the Barry Davies commentary #Maradona pic.twitter.com/EPcZmIR1n7 — Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) November 25, 2020

A legend has passed. Rest in peace Diego #Maradona 🙏🙏🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 25, 2020

Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today.

Rest in Peace Diego Maradona!

You shall be missed. pic.twitter.com/QxhuROZ5a5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 25, 2020

A genius with the ball at his feet, and undoubtedly one of the greatest to ever play the game.



His legacy will live on forever.



Rest in peace, Diego Armando Maradona. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RzhlBxUEDo — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) November 25, 2020

Mon idole est décédée,

RIP Diego Armando Maradona, my first ever football shirt, the man behind my love for football

Gracias El Pibe 💔

🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Xns3Z72pxt — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) November 25, 2020

One of the very best to grace our game.



RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/aucbDkZbML — Everton (@Everton) November 25, 2020

Rest in peace, Diego Armando Maradona. You are eternal. pic.twitter.com/qHN7Qc4oxa — Johan Cruyff (@JohanCruyff) November 25, 2020

Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/x2LcIeQPqr — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 25, 2020

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

Such sad news. A true legend of the sport. RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/G0Mz4raHTj — Dele (@dele_official) November 25, 2020

Brazil legend Pele's tribute to Diego Maradona: "One day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above." ♥️ #RIPDiego pic.twitter.com/GLMA27Y7Q7 — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) November 25, 2020

Mi piange il cuore, è stato un onore affrontarti, avevi un cuore grande, continuerai a fare magie e a regalare gioia ed emozione per sempre #Maradona Ciao Diego RIP pic.twitter.com/U61pv6QRih — Franco Baresi (@FBaresi) November 25, 2020