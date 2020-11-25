Sporting world pays tribute after Diego Maradona's untimely demise aged 60

The world of football was rocked earlier today, as it was announced that Argentine great Diego Armando Maradona passed away aged 60. The mercurial attacker was one of the greatest footballers of all time and inspired millions with his aura and ability on the football field.
Maradona reportedly suffered a heart attack and passed away suddenly just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a blood clot in his brain.
An artist back in the day, the Argentine represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli amongst other clubs and also played for the national team between 1977 and 1994. Maradona enjoyed a managerial career at the top level and was at the helm of Argentina during the 2010 World Cup.
At the time of passing, the 60-year-old was on the books of Argentine club Gimnasia de La Plata.
In the wake of his untimely passing, the Argentine government declared three days of national mourning, while the city of Naples also declared that schools will remain closed for a day after the tragic death of their greatest ever player.
A precarious talent and a person who lived life to the fullest, Maradona will be remembered for bringing joy to millions of people across the globe.
Tributes pour in after Diego Maradona's untimely demise aged 60
Published 25 Nov 2020, 23:36 IST