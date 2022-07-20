Diego Simeone's son likes tweet linking Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid 

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a sensational move back to Spain via Atletico Madrid. The former Los Blancos star has is rumored to be interested in joining Simeone’s men, as they can offer him Champions league football.

Rumors of a move for Ronaldo by the rival Madrid club have been given some confidence due to the actions of Gianluca Simeone, son of Atletico’s manager.

The Deportivo striker liked a tweet on Twitter that claimed that a move to Atletico from Manchester United was imminent for Ronaldo. This has understandably raised eyebrows, with many now wondering how close to the truth these rumors are.

Here is the tweet:

Manu Surasky @manusurasky Cristiano Ronaldo delibera volver a Madrid… para jugar en el @Atleti . Jorge Mendes, su agente, -también el de João Félix- presiona para que CR7 llegue al Metropolitano. El OK del Cholo está. La historia menos pensada… Cristiano Ronaldo delibera volver a Madrid… para jugar en el @Atleti. Jorge Mendes, su agente, -también el de João Félix- presiona para que CR7 llegue al Metropolitano. El OK del Cholo está. La historia menos pensada… https://t.co/yQvDB1aPvj

In recent weeks, the Portuguese superstar announced his intention to leave Old Trafford. Unlike his first time at the club, the legendary goalscorer has found interest in his services scarce, with some clubs openly turning down the chance to sign him.

Nevertheless, a player of Cristiano Ronaldo’s quality will always have speculation surrounding his future. While no concrete offers have been made for the Portuguese international, he has now been linked with Atletico Madrid.

A potential move could see the Real Madrid legend line up for their cross-town rivals, a club he has scored 25 goals and laid nine assists against.

His wages might prove to be a stumbling block, but he might even consider a pay cut.

Atletico Madrid cannot afford Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Los Rojiblancos have reportedly reiterated that they are not interested in signing Ronaldo. According to Marca, working towards signing the star is not a financially realistic option for the Spanish outfit.

Atletico Madrid cannot afford Cristiano Ronaldo: they would neither be able to meet Manchester United's demands nor pay the star's wages. The current excitement about the Portuguese star's potential move to the Wanda Metropolitano will soon dip, especially if Marca's reports are true.

Diego Simeone and the Madrid higher-ups are looking at other priority signings, rather than Ronaldo. They are also looking to sell a striker, rather than bring in the 37-year-old marksman.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far