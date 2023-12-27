Diego Simeone wants Barcelona star to join Atletico Madrid on January 1 - Reports

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has made a direct request to have Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso join his squad in the January transfer window. The Argentine manager is keen on signing the experienced player, who has fallen out of favor at the Spanish champions this season.

Barcelona signed Alonso as a free agent after he spent six years at Chelsea, and he was a great addition to the squad for manager Xavi. His versatility in defence and ability to pop up and score the odd goal in the opposition box made him a great buy by the club, but his situation has now changed.

Xavi barely considers Marcos Alonso as an option in his squad, given the club's activities in the summer transfer window. The club signed João Cancelo, who is adept at playing in either full-back position, and also signed Inigo Martinez to play centre-back.

As a result of their transfer choices, Alonso has hardly played for the club this season, with only 299 minutes to his name. The Spain international is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, and there are no plans in place for a contract renewal for him.

According to El Nacional, Diego Simeone wants the defender to join his side as a free agent in January and will be keen to negotiate an early release for him. El Cholo wants him to play at left-back, a position where he feels his team are light-weight this season.

Former Chelsea man Alonso is unlikely to leave Barcelona for free in January, and the club will demand a fee for him. Atletico Madrid should be happy to pay for his services, seeing how high he is on the manager's list of targets.

Barcelona keen to offload several stars

Much of their recruitment in recent seasons involved picking up players for cheap, especially those at the end of their contracts. The consequence of this, however, has been felt this season, as output levels have dropped from the Barcelona players.

The club is looking to sell multiple players who have failed to impress the manager after a less-than-ideal first half of the season. Players being considered for exits include Oriol Romeu, Ferran Torres, Jules Kounde and even Robert Lewandowski, according to Relevo.

La Blaugrana are in need of a financial bailout and the easiest way to get that is by selling players. They may not be very active at bringing in players in January, but they are likely to sell a number of players.