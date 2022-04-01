Dietmar Hamann predicts Premier League title winner between Liverpool and Manchester City

UEFA Champions League winner Dietmar Hamann believes his former side Liverpool will beat another of his old employers, Manchester City, to the Premier League title this season.

The Reds and the Cityzens are locked in an extremely tight battle for top-flight glory in England. Only a solitary point separates the two teams at the top of the table, with Pep Guardiola's side currently in the lead.

Hamann, who played for the Reds between 1999-2006 and for City between 2006-2009, believes Jurgen Klopp's troops will win the league title. He told the Anfield Watch:

"I think Liverpool will come out on top, but it's a really exciting title race and there's that game at the Etihad coming up."

The two teams will clash at the Etihad Stadium on April 10 in a potential title-decider.

Hamann added that such an intense title race is great for the fans and acknowledged Manchester City's league victory from last season. He said:

"It's great for the fans and it's great for the league. Last season, around Christmas we had a few teams in the running for the title before City put it to bed within two or three months. It's good to have a title race and they're the best two teams in Europe at the moment."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



Check out our exclusive interview with



anfieldwatch.co.uk/exclusive-didi… "I think the quality he had from midfield is something not many players have nowadays, he could do everything."Check out our exclusive interview with @DietmarHamann where he tells us who the best player he ever played with was. "I think the quality he had from midfield is something not many players have nowadays, he could do everything." 👀 Check out our exclusive interview with @DietmarHamann where he tells us who the best player he ever played with was. 👇 anfieldwatch.co.uk/exclusive-didi…

The German also referred to the 2018-19 season when the Cityzens won the Premier League title by accumulating 98 points. The Reds finished just a point behind in what proved to be one of the best title races in recent times. Hamann stated:

"Obviously, both teams have two more opponents to put aside, but they've dominated English football and the Premier League for four or five years now. We all remember that title race where Liverpool got to 97 points and still fell short of City, it's just incredible. Any other year that wins you the title and I think it just shows how good the two teams are."

Manchester City and Liverpool could face each other thrice before the season ends

It is worth noting that both Manchester City and Liverpool are also among the favorites to win the Champions League and FA Cup. They've been drawn to meet each other in the semi-finals of the latter competition on April 16 at Wembley.

The two teams could also clash for a third time before the end of the season in the Champions League final. Both the Reds and the Cityzens have made it into the quarterfinals, where they will take on SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Should Liverpool beat Benfica, they will take on the winner of the clash between Villarreal and Bayern Munich. Manchester City, meanwhile, will play the victor of the matchup between Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Hamann also believes there's a "good chance" for the two teams to meet in the final of the Champions League. He said:

"There's also the potential that they clash in the Champions League final as well and there's a good chance that happens."

For now, both clubs will be focused on their all-important Premier League clash on April 9 in Manchester.

Edited by Diptanil Roy