"Different class to anyone else" - Glenn Hoddle heaps praise on Chelsea star after 6-2 win over Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur icon Glenn Hoddle has hailed Chelsea's Cole Palmer after the forward's impressive performance in the Blues' 6-2 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, August 25. Chelsea bounced back from their 2-0 Premier League opener loss to Manchester City with an exceptional attacking performance against Wolves.

While Noni Madueke netted his first hat-trick for the Blues, it was Palmer who gave the best performance of the game. Hoddle praised the No. 10 on Sunday, saying (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“It was a day for no defences really, they were poor in the first half. Chelsea and Wolves were poor throughout. It was a wonderful game, great goals and Palmer was a different class to anyone else. Maresca wanted a win but a performance as well.”

Trending

Palmer was the highest-rated player on the pitch (9.7), as per FotMob. The 22-year-old scored a delightful chip, provided all three assists for Madueke and created four chances.

The England international looks set to continue his impressive rise in the Premier League after flourishing for the Blues last season. Since joining from Manchester City last summer, he has racked up 25 goals and 15 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Enzo Maresca reveals what he said at half-time during Chelsea's 6-2 win against Wolves

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca told his side to be more accurate and maintain concentration to prevent them from making wrong decisions at halftime. The Italian tactician recorded his first Premier League win at Stamford Bridge after defeating Wolves 6-2.

Nicolas Jackson headed home in the second minute to give the Blues the lead. Both sides had numerous chances to score soon after, leading to Matheus Cunha leveling the scores in the 27th minute. Cole Palmer (45') and Jorgen Strand Larsen (45+6) scored one goal apiece to make it 2-2 going into half-time.

Maresca's half-time talk clearly worked as Chelsea were clinical in the second half, with Noni Madueke netting a hat-trick (49', 58', 63'). Joao Felix also marked his return to the club with a ferocious finish in the 80th minute to seal a 6-2 win.

At the post-match press conference, Maresca stated (via Football.london):

"In a delicate way, we need to be more accurate. In the first half, we started very well, and then we started to lose easy balls and then we lost confidence. This happened against Servette. I just said to play in the way we want to play we need to be more accurate. We cannot lose the ball by making the wrong decisions."

The Blues next face Servette in the second leg of the Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday, August 29. They currently hold a 2-0 advantage over their opponents after winning the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback