"Different level of love", "These guys would die for Messi" - Fans react as Argentina star Nicolas Otamendi flaunts new Lionel Messi tattoo

Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi rocked a Lionel Messi tattoo in memory of La Albiceleste's win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 35-year-old defender also got the words "Gloria Eterna" imprinted on the back. Fans on Twitter are stunned by the piece of artwork.

Messi was the star of the show as La Albiceleste managed to end their 36-year-long trophy drought at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi was the star of the show, scoring seven goals and providing two assists during the course of the tournament.

He bagged two goals in the enthralling final against France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar was also the winner of the Golden Ball award.

Otamendi was also a crucial part of Lionel Scaloni's team during their stunning run in the tournament. The former Manchester City star was a mainstay at the heart of Argentina's defense. The veteran defender has now got a tattoo in memory of the extraordinary triumph.

One fan on Twitter was amused to see Otamendi's appreciation for Lionel Messi. He wrote:

"Literally won him self a wc but tatoos messi with the wc that is a different level of love."

Another fan claimed that La Albiceleste winning the tournament was quite evident. He penned on Twitter:

"The love they have for Leo man, they were bound to win."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Nicolas Otamendi flaunted a Lionel Messi tattoo in memory of Argentina winning the World Cup:

Argentina legend urged Lionel Messi to stay at PSG

Lionel Messi's PSG future is up in the air. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently in the final months of his contract with the Parisian club.

Messi is yet to pen a new deal regarding an extension and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Argentina's 1978 FIFA World Cup hero Mario Kempes, however, urged his compatriot to stay put at the French club. Speaking to Argentine channel TyC Sports, Kempes said (via GOAL):

“If he wants to play in the next World Cup, he will stay very well in France. For the Champions League, it is costing him a bit. At PSG, in three years, he will be perfect. We will also see him in the qualifiers. Little by little, we will see Messi’s physical rhythm. There is one thing in which Messi beats everyone: he runs when he has to run."

Barcelona have also been interested in bringing Argentina captain Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou.

