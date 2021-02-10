Difficult for me to admit because of my time with Chelsea, but I really liked the Arsenal team growing up: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 - and his subsequent struggles - garnered much interest from football fans across Europe.

The Belgian recently revealed, however, that he did not revere Chelsea whilst he grew up watching the Premier League, as Arsenal and Thierry Henry particularly grabbed his imagination.

"When I was little the team I watched the most was the French national team," Eden Hazard said. "For me, the players I looked up to were Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry."

"It’s difficult for me to admit because of my relationship with Chelsea, but I really liked the Arsenal team at the time. They had players like Robert Pires, [Sylvain] Wiltord and [Patrick] Vieira, so it was mainly French players that I followed growing up."

The 30-year-old winger spent 7 incredible seasons with Chelsea in the Premier League, scoring 110 goals and making 92 assists, all while winning 2 League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup, and 2 Europa leagues.

"Have my family to get me through" - Eden Hazard reflects on injury-ridden Real Madrid spell

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has struggled during his time under manager Zinedine Zidane as he has picked up injury after injury following his hotly anticipated move from Chelsea to Real Madrid in 2019.

The winger, however, has revealed that life during injury has been particularly hard for him, but has been made easier due to the presence of family and friends around him in Madrid.

"I’m lucky that when I’m injured and stuck at home, I have my family to get me through," Hazard said. "It’s not the end of the world for me because I can spend time with my kids, when you’re alone and injured it can be tough but I’m lucky that I have my family to support me."

"When you’re injured there’s only so much you can do, you can work to get better faster but the injuries I have had to just take time to heal. I just have to wait, work hard to get better and when I’m at home I can enjoy the time with my family," the Belgian concluded.

Eden Hazard has now picked up 10 injuries during his 18-month stint at Real Madrid, scoring only 4 goals and making 7 assists during his time with Los Blancos.

While Zinedine Zidane's men have struggled to make their mark in the Champions League and La Liga this season, the Belgian's latest injury, which will keep him out for 6-9 weeks, has put yet another dent in Real Madrid's bid to have a successful season.