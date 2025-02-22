“Difficult, as always” - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti break silence on Los Blancos UEFA Champions League last-16 draw against Atletico Madrid 

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that Real Madrid's clashes with Atletico Madrid will be difficult. The two sides meet in the Champions League next month when the Round of 16 kicks off.

While speaking to the media ahead of Los Blancos' clash with Girona, Ancelotti was quizzed about the UEFA Champions League draw. He stated the quality of Madrid clubs are at the same level and it would be an entertaining tie.

He said via Madrid Universal:

“Difficult, as always. It’s going to be a nice, entertaining and balanced tie. The quality of the two teams is similar."

Shifting focus back to the upcoming LaLiga clash, the manager said:

"It’s an important moment in the season. We have to repeat our good performance against City. We can’t slip up, the league is very competitive and every game is vital to get to the end of the competition.”

Real Madrid will be without Jude Bellingham after his red card against Osasuna. The appeal was rejected earlier this week and Ancelotti said:

“We have to accept this decision. The club is going to appeal to try to cut the two-match suspension. Tomorrow another player will play."

Real Madrid are second in the table right now with 51 points - same as leaders Barcelona. Atletico Madrid sit third in the table with 50 points after 24 matches this season.

Diego Simeone on Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League

Diego Simeone spoke to the media earlier this week and admitted that he was looking forward to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clashes. He stated that the two legs against their derby rivals would be wonderful.

He said via FootBoom:

"We face two wonderful matches against Real Madrid, and we are ready."

He was quizzed about the pressure on referees from Real Madrid and the Argentine refused to be drawn into the debate. He said:

"I have no time or opportunity to think about anything other than solving our own issues. We have ten matches in 20 days, and we will give it our all. You will see and feel everything."

When asked about the league campaign, he added:

"We are focused and concentrated, as always. We are lucky to be at the center of events, playing many important matches, and we will do so with dignity. We will start with Valencia, who have improved since the arrival of their new coach; now this team looks very organized and matured."

Atletico Madrid will face Valencia on Saturday night away from home.

