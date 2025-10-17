"Difficult for anyone to reach the level" - Ex-PSG star says Real Madrid star is like Cristiano Ronaldo; unlikely to reach Ronaldo Nazario's 'level'

Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Peter Luccin believes Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe can get close to Cristiano Ronaldo, but not Ronaldo Nazario. He claims that the Frenchman is similar to the Portuguese superstar, whom he hailed as his favorite player ever.

Ad

Speaking to AS, Luccin said that Mbappe takes advantage of all situations and has proved that he can play as a striker. He added that the Frenchman, who left PSG after the expiry of his contract in 2024 for Santiago Bernabeu, has adapted well and said:

"He is a footballer from another dimension. He is an outstanding player who is taking advantage of almost every opportunity he has and makes a lot of difference. The debate about the position he should occupy on the field is over. He has consolidated himself as a 'killer', and has already gained qualities in reduced spaces, without losing his quality and speed in transitions."

Ad

Trending

When asked about the comparisons with Ronaldo, Luccin added:

"Ronaldo is perhaps my favorite historical player. Taking into account his effectiveness, I see Mbappé as more similar to Cristiano. Roni was a magician, who had everything. Power, quality, speed, output by both profiles... I enjoyed it and suffered with it, as a rival. Kylian has become an animal, inside the area, but outside it, it is difficult for someone to reach the level of the best Ronaldo Nazario."

Ad

Kylian Mbappe went past Cristiano Ronaldo's record of most goals in debut season for Real Madrid with ease, finishing with 44 and creating a new record, seven more than Iván Zamorano's tally on 37.

Kylian Mbappe hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as Real Madrid's main figure

Kylian Mbappe spoke to the media earlier this week, hailing Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol. He claimed that the Portuguese superstar is always a reference point for everyone at Real Madrid and told Movistar (via The Madrid Zone):

Ad

“Cristiano Ronaldo has always been my role model, an example for me. I’m lucky to talk to him, he gives me advice, he helps me. He is the number one. The reference of Real Madrid. People still dream and talk of Cristiano now.”

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about Mbappe earlier this year, urging Real Madrid fans to give the Frenchman enough time to adapt. He claimed that the forward was bound to do well for them in the long run and just needed support from the fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More