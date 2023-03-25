“Difficult to name one” – Andrey Santos reveals 2 players he can’t wait to play alongside at Chelsea

Chelsea's new signing Andrey Santos recently named Blues stars Thiago Silva and Enzo Fernandez as the two players that he can't wait to play alongside. Fans were hyped when the west London club secured Santos' signature from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama in January. The midfielder, though, didn't get a work permit and has been sent back to his former club on loan.

Santos, 18, has been an important player for Brazil at the youth level. It shouldn't come as a surprise that he is excited to play alongside his compatriot Silva.

He is also looking forward to teaming up with fellow South American, Enzo Fernandez. The youngster recently said (via football.london):

“Difficult to name one, but I really like Thiago Silva, who is a reference, Enzo Fernández too, who is a great player. I hope to play alongside him.”

Silva, 38, has been one of the mainstays in defense for Graham Potter's side this season. He has made 27 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, helping them keep eight clean sheets.

Fernandez, meanwhile, joined Chelsea on a record British transfer fee of €121 million in the summer. The Argentine, who won the best young player award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is already proving his worth and looks like a signing worth the money.

Andrey Santos could prove to be a versatile player for Chelsea

One of Andrey Santos' best abilities is his versatility. The youngster can play in a defensive midfield role and also in the attack. When quizzed on what his preferred role is, Santos said:

"I feel free to play in both positions. Since the base, I've been playing as first and second defensive midfielder. At first there is a difference, that I am a little further away from the goal.

"But secondly, I'm happy to be closer to the goal, as I like to score goals. So it's important to play as a second wheel so you can step on the area."

With Fernandez proving to be a masterclass signing, Santos' arrival might further strengthen the west Londoners. Considering the teenager is still in the budding stages of his career, he is expected to only get better with time. He has scored eight goals in 42 games in all competitions for Vasco da Gama so far.

The Brazilian could prove to be a real asset for Chelsea in the coming season. Fans, though, will have to wait to see him don the blue jersey.

