"Difficult to say" - Ten Hag says Manchester United will have to 'wait' for 26-year-old to make injury return

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told fans that they will have to wait to see if Anthony Martial returns from injury for their next fixture.

The French striker picked up a hamstring strain against Atletico Madrid on July 30 in a pre-season friendly.

The former AS Monaco forward therefore missed United's Premier League season opener 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7 with his absence being felt.

He impressed in pre-season alongside Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in attack, scoring three goals in five starts.

Ten Hag has been unable to give a solid update as to when we can expect to see Martial make his return, telling reporters (via ShamoonHafez):

"Difficult to say with his injury and we have to wait. We have a week (until the next game)."

WIth Martial out injured, many had expected Cristiano Ronaldo to start up-front for the Red Devils against Brighton.

However, Ten Hag opted for a shifting attack of Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes used as false 9's.

That strategy would have little effect with United looking void of ideas from an attacking perspective.

Martial was expected to leave Old Trafford this summer when Ten Hag began analyzing his squad for the upcoming season.

But United are now seemingly eager for the Frenchman to make a quick return to action.

The French striker has 79 goals and 50 assists in 269 appearances since joining Manchester United from AS Monaco in 2015 for £54 million.

Can Manchester United rely upon Martial?

Injury nightmares have plagued Martial's career

Martial unquestionably has talent, which is why he became the then-world's most expensive teenager back in 2015.

His Manchester United career thus far has had many twists and turns with most of his setbacks due to his constant injury problems.

Martial has proven he's capable of clicking in United's attack and scoring goals, but his problem is his fitness.

🗣 "You can't let Ronaldo go out the door and think Martial is going to be the answer, Martial isn't the answer. He's had a decent pre-season? Big deal."

Roy Keane sees no sense in Manchester United letting Ronaldo go and hanging their hopes on Anthony Martial

This issue came to light during his time out on loan at La Liga side Sevilla last season.

The striker managed just one goal in 12 appearances and Sevillistas Rojiblancos' president Jose Castro has touched on the loan spell, saying:

"It can't be otherwise, we have made a major effort. He is a player who has shown his value, but who has not been able to adapt, he has had several injuries."

With Martial's constant injuries hampering his progression, questions will have to be asked as to whether he can truly be relied upon.

