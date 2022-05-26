"Things didn't work out" - Club president confirms that Manchester United loanee will return to Old Trafford 

Sevilla club president Jose Castro has confirmed that Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial will return to Old Trafford this summer.

Following his big-money move from Monaco in 2015, Martial failed to live up to expectations despite a solid start for the Red Devils.

The French international was shipped off to Sevilla on loan in January after falling out of favor at Manchester United. However, the spell in La Liga has not gone to plan for the forward, who failed to score during his nine Spanish top-flight appearances.

SaeedTV @SaeedTV_ Martial only 26 but very injury prone. Probably the most gifted technically wise after Sancho in our squad. Looks way off where he used to be. You’d be lucky to get £20-30m for him now. That’s unless Ten Hag is his saviour. 🤷🏾‍♂️ #mufc Martial only 26 but very injury prone. Probably the most gifted technically wise after Sancho in our squad. Looks way off where he used to be. You’d be lucky to get £20-30m for him now. That’s unless Ten Hag is his saviour. 🤷🏾‍♂️ #mufc

Martial was hampered throughout his time at the Roman Sanchez Stadium due to a persistent hamstring injury. In an interview with Canal Sur Radio (as quoted by L'Equipe) the club president stated:

"It can't be otherwise, we have made a major effort. He is a player who has shown his value, but who has not been able to adapt, he has had several injuries."

He added:

"It was a pure loan and he will return to United. He didn't play the way we wanted him to, I don't want to say I didn't try, but things didn't work out."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Sevilla president Castro confirms: “Anthony Martial will return to Man United. We spent important money on him but it didn’t work - also, he had injuries and we’re not gonna buy him on a permanent deal”. Sevilla president Castro confirms: “Anthony Martial will return to Man United. We spent important money on him but it didn’t work - also, he had injuries and we’re not gonna buy him on a permanent deal”. 🔴🇫🇷 #MUFC

Ralf Ragnick suggests he regrets letting Martial leave Manchester United on-loan in January

The now former interim Manchester United manager discussed the club's disastrous end to the campaign, having lost their final six away games in a row.

United picked up their lowest points (58) total of the Premier League era, while also conceding more top-flight goals (57) than relegated Burnley (53) this term.

Ragnick believes Manchester United lost momentum due to losing a number of attacking players. Martial was loaned out while Edinson Cavani had to deal with multiple injuries. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho struggled for form, and Mason Greenwood was unavailable due to off-field issues.

The German boss told MUFC TV:

"(We had) Two wins to start with, [but in] the draw against Newcastle we already saw some problems that we had in that game. [We had a] home win against Burnley, so with 10 out of 12 points we had a very good start. We also showed some good performances thereafter, but I think the defeat against Atletico, from then on we had problems, we were struggling to keep our momentum."

He added:

"We lost our confidence and energy, we also lost some players, unfortunately. After the West Ham game we were missing out some offensive players with Mason Greenwood, with Anthony Martial, and in too many games also Edinson Cavani was not available. That’s why we just lost our momentum. We lost our shape and our form, especially in the last eight weeks I would say, we were not in the same shape and we didn’t show the same performances that we did before."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial and Dean Henderson have all made it clear to Manchester United they want to leave the club this summer.



(Source: ESPN) Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial and Dean Henderson have all made it clear to Manchester United they want to leave the club this summer.(Source: ESPN) 🚨 Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial and Dean Henderson have all made it clear to Manchester United they want to leave the club this summer.(Source: ESPN)

