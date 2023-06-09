Diletta Leotta flaunts baby bump as she enjoys sushi date with Newcastle star Loris Karius

Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius' girlfriend Diletta Leotta is pregnant. She shared an image of her baby bump while being out on a sushi date with the German goalkeeper.

Leotta uploaded the photo on her Instagram story. She has almost nine million followers on the platform.

Here's Diletta Leotta's latest story:

Karius' girfriend showed off her baby bump.

Leotta, who works as a presenter for DAZN, was recently asked about whether she will get married to Karius, the father of her child. She told Corriere della Serra:

"I'm thinking about getting married, but he has to ask me first. I'm a traditionalist in that respect."

She shed light on the romantic relationship she shares with Newcastle's Karius:

"I was having dinner at a club with my friends, Loris comes in, and I said, 'Girls, the man of my life has come in.' That was absolutely awesome. We talked until 4 am. I liked him right away. ... I felt total joy with Loris, love to the extreme, enthusiasm to the stars. I'm sure he'll be a very sweet dad."

Diletta Leotta wants Loris Karius to leave Newcastle United

While Loris Karius is often synonymous with his disastrous performance in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League final, the German plays for Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Karius, though, has made only one appearance for the club, in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United. With Nick Pope suspended and Mark Gillespie injured, Eddie Howe handed Karius his club debut.

He was one of the team's best performers in the 2-0 loss. Leotta, though, wants her partner to leave Tyneside. It's not due any footballing reason, rather Leotta said:

"Newcastle is very uncomfortable because there are no direct flights, neither via Paris nor via Amsterdam. Do I hope he can come to Italy? Selfishly, yes, but from a sporting point of view, I wish him the best. He started learning Italian and wants me to learn German, but I'm not going to get involved. It's too difficult."

Eddie Howe, though, reportedly wants to keep Loris Karius at the club. With the Magpies back in the UEFA Champions League next season, Howe will need a deep squad at his disposal.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes