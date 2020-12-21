Dimitar Berbatov gives predictions for Chelsea game against West Ham United

Chelsea will return to winning ways against West Ham United on Monday, according to former Manchester United footballer Dimitar Berbatov. The Blues head to the game on the back of consecutive league defeats against Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Frank Lampard desperately needs three points in the bag against the Hammers, as the early optimism at the start of the season threatens to disappear. Interestingly, Chelsea had lost just once in 11 games in the league this season before their problems began last weekend.

Both Everton and exposed Chelsea's defensive issues and Frank Lampard will need to address them ahead of the game. The Englishman will be hoping to get the better of a Hammers side who lost only once in the last five games in the league.

West Ham United did stumble to a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in midweek but they are a side who could cause Chelsea quite a few problems. However, Berbatov believes that it will be the Blues who will come out on top at the end of the game.

Berbatov expects Chelsea to win 2-1

The former Manchester United striker backs Chelsea to return to winning ways on Monday. Writing in his column for the Metro, the Bulgarian spoke about the importance of the game from the Blues' point of view. He predicted Lampard’s men will have a tough outing, but believes that Chelsea will secure all three points.

"This is a must-win for Chelsea in my opinion, I think they are going to have a tough time in this one but I think they will just edge it, they need to," said the former Manchester United striker.

Berbatov also pointed out that the Hammers are on a good run of form and expects them to go toe to toe with the Blues.

"West Ham have been playing well and I think they will certainly take the game to Chelsea," he said.

The Blues enter the weekend in seventh on the Premier League table and Frank Lampard knows that they cannot afford any more slip-ups.

After investing heavily in the summer, Chelsea are expected to fight for the title this season. The Blues were in the mix before the two consecutive defeats but now find themselves nine points behind Liverpool, although the Blues do have a game in hand.

Kurt's confident ahead of #CHEWHU tomorrow! 👊 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 20, 2020

However, if Chelsea slip against the Hammers, Lampard could begin to feel the heat. Berbatov, though, believes the Blues will win the game 2-1.