Dimitar Berbatov lauds Manchester United target who 'has everything' and urges Erik ten Hag to sign 'proven' Chelsea star

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has showered praise on Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, who has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford in recent weeks.

Berbatov hailed Palhinha as a complete holding midfielder and also urged Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag to sign Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Joao Palhinha is enjoying a brilliant season in the Premier League after his £20m move from Sporting CP. The Portuguese midfielder has established himself as an undisputed starter for Fulham, making 24 appearances for the club in the English top flight and scoring three goals.

According to a report from Football365, Manchester United are among six clubs exploring the possibility of signing the 27-year-old this summer. Commenting on the speculation, Dimitar Berbatov stated that the player has what it takes to play for the Red Devils.

“Yes, he certainly has the quality to do so," the Bulgarian told Betfred (via Football365). "He’s having a great season for Fulham and he’s at that moment in his career, at the age of 27, where he can become even better.

“He has everything that a holding midfielder needs. He’s not afraid of challenges, he can pass, he’s great at spraying a diagonal ball and switching the play. He’s also capable of scoring goals too. If a team like Manchester United, or a team of a similar calibre, comes for him, then he’s going to think it’s time for the next step and to win trophies.

Berbatov also stated that Palhinha needs to continue performing at the level he has this season.

“He’s had a brilliant first season in the Premier League but he needs to maintain that level of consistency. He can’t believe that all the hard work is done after one season because remaining consistent is going to benefit his career a lot more. He is good enough to play for Manchester United at the moment,” he added.

Palhinha signed a five-year contract with Fulham that will be valid until the summer of 2027. As it stands, his market value is worth €35 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Dimitar Berbatov urges Manchester United to sign Chelsea star Mason Mount

Chelsea midfielder - Mason Mount

The Bulgarian striker also advised the Red Devils to go after Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount if they fail in their attempt to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

"[Mount] is a talent and I like to see young players making the next step and the next challenge of moving to a bigger club. He’s at a big club already, of course, but let’s say if Manchester United can’t sign Jude Bellingham, then why shouldn’t they sign Mason Mount?" Berbatov said.

Mount is already familiar with the Premier League and won't require time to settle-in, which is important for a club like Manchester United, who are looking to challenge for trophies.

“He has the talent and he has proven quality. At the end of the day, when you sign new players, you need to ask yourself whether you need them, where are they going to play and who’s not going to play as a result of a new player coming in. The manager needs to have the answers for these questions,” he added.

