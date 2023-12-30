Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has named Bayern Munich as his favourite to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

Speaking to Betfair, the Bulgarian said that he wants to see striker Harry Kane win the first major trophy of his career:

"I will go with Bayern Munich because I want to see Harry Kane lift a trophy."

Harry Kane completed a switch to the Bundesliga giants this summer, moving after a 14-year spell with Tottenham Hotspur for a reported fee of £82 million. The 30-year-old has performed well under Thomas Tuchel, scoring 25 goals and bagging eight assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

Making his Spurs senior debut in 2009, Kane became a key member of the squad from the 2014-15 season. He scored a record 278 goals for the North London side in 430 appearances, becoming their top score. However, Tottenham failed to win any silverware during his tenure, with their last triumph coming in the League Cup in 2008.

Bayern, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong group stage in this season's Champions League, going unbeaten in six games, winning five. Kane featured in all six clashes, bagging four goals and three assists. Bayern face Serie A side Lazio in the Round of 16.

Champions League giants Bayern Munich leading race for Raphael Varane

Varane could be on the move in January.

Bundesliga and Champions League giants Bayern Munich are expected to be the frontrunners for Manchester United defender Raphael Varane. According to Football Insider, Thomas Tuchel's side are leading the race for the Frenchman, with Saudi Pro League sides also interested.

Varane has six months left in his three-year contract with United after arriving in 2021. He has fallen down the pecking order, with Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans preferred over him.

Despite multiple injuries to United defenders, including Lisandro Martinez, Varane has been limited to just 520 minutes of Premier League action this season. Overall, he has made 15 appearances across competitions, scoring once.

Bayern are keen on adding a central defender this window. Tuchel has preferred Dayot Upamecano and summer signing Kim Min-jae. However, the South Korean will leave to feature for his national side in the Asian Cup.

Noussair Mazraoui is expected to miss games, as leaves to play for Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations, leading Bayern to pursue Varane.