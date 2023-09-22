Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for PL game between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has made his prediction for the upcoming Premier League game between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest on Saturday (September 23).

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have made a fabulous start to the season. Since losing to Arsenal on penalties in the FA Community Shield final, they have won their next seven games across competitions.

That includes their UEFA Super Cup win over Sevilla, five league wins and their victory over Serbian side Crvena Zvezda in their UEFA Champions League opener in midweek.

Manchester City return to league action this weekend, having won their first five games to top the standings. Considering their rousing form in the league, Berbatov reckons Guardiola's side should coast to a comfortable win at home without conceding.

The Bulgarian wrote in his column for METRO:

"Man City are the defending champions, and they beat West Ham convincingly last time out, so it’s an easy decision to go for a City win here."

"I expect Nottingham Forest to have a decent season and they will surprise big teams for sure, but if City stay concentrated, they won’t be able to do anything about it. Prediction 3-0," he added.

"It's important to get points, but it's just the beginning" - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Britain Soccer Premier League

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City look set for another big season after becoming only the second English side last season to win the continental treble, emulating Manchester United (1998-99).

The Spaniard, though, knows that the season has just started, and there is a long way to go, saying in his pre-match press conference (as per Manchester Evening News):

"When we arrive seven years ago, we make the points, but we finish third. It's just the beginning. It's important to get points, but it's just the beginning."

The Spaniard stopped short of calling his current squad the best he has had at the Etihad, though, continuing:

"All the squads were so easy to handle, all of them. The success belongs to the players of the past because we learn off them, we build off them. I'm not going to say this team is better, every team, the club, players, staff, everyone has been really good."

Manchester City beat Forest 6-0 at home in the league last season and drew 1-1 away. However, considering City's start to the current campaign, Forest would do well to take something out of the game.