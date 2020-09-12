Premier League: Dimitar Berbatov predicts how GW1 will play out

As per the Metro, former Manchester United striker and Golden Boot winner Dimitar Berbatov has made his predictions for the first round of Premier League fixtures this season.

Fulham vs. Arsenal

Although Fulham had an impressive campaign in the Championship under the management of Scott Parker last term, Dimitar Berbatov does not fancy Fulham's chances of pulling off an upset. Arsenal are headed into this game on the back of winning two trophies in their last two games. Prediction: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal.

🚨 MATCHDAY 🚨



Give us your score prediction for Fulham vs Arsenal 👇 pic.twitter.com/MB4BM9M5yv — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) September 12, 2020

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

According to Dimitar Berbatov, this match will end in a draw. Both teams will be cautious at the start of a new Premier League campaign, which could make it a cagey encounter. Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Southampton.

West Ham United vs. Newcastle United

Dimitar Berbatov fanices West Ham in this fixture. The former Man United striker expects more from the Hammers, given the quality of players they have in their squad. Newcastle have had an average summer so far, which may leave them quite deflated. Prediction: West Ham 2-0 Newcastle.

Liverpool vs. Leeds United

It is a tough start for Leeds, however, they could pull off a surprise. Dimitar Berbatov believes Marcelo Bielsa's side could pull off an upset this week. Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Leeds.

'Anfield is only Anfield when it is full,' Marcelo Bielsa says ahead of Liverpool vs Leeds game | @mcgrathmike https://t.co/fm5u8jrvsU — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) September 11, 2020

West Bromwich Albion vs. Leicester City

Leicester's experience may take them over the line in this fixture, according to Dimitar Berbatov. This game will be a tough one to call. West Brom finished second in the Championship last season and will put up a fight. Prediction: West Brom 1- 2 Leicester.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

The former Spurs man Dimitar Berbatov expects this to be a cracking game of football. The big clubs are managed by two great managers of this generation. Both clubs are going through a transition phase but will want to hit the ground running, but Berbatov tips his former club to edge this one. Prediction: Spurs 2-1 Everton.

Sheffield United vs. Wolves

This is a meeting of the two over-achievers from last season. Sheffield United and Wolves impressed one and all with their performances last term and will look to challenge for a European spot again this year. Dimitar Berbatov, however, thinks this will be a tight game, since it's the first of the season. Prediction: Sheffield United 0-0 Wolves.

Brighton vs. Chelsea

What a summer Chelsea have had. It is the first game for Frank Lampard's new signings and expectations from fans and pundits are sky high. Dimitar Berbatov thinks Chelsea will get off to a flyer. Brighton away is always a tricky fixture for most Premier League teams, but the Blues should have the fire power to put them away. Prediction: Brighton 0-4 Chelsea.