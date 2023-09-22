Dimitar Berbatov makes 'surprise' prediction for Chelsea v Aston Villa

Pundit Dimitar Berbatov has put forth a surprising prediction for the upcoming Premier League face-off between Chelsea and Aston Villa this Sunday, September 24.

The prediction comes at a tumultuous time for both squads, but particularly so for the Blues, who are navigating a rocky start under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine manager's tenure at the Stamford Bridge helm has been anything but smooth sailing. A string of lackluster performances has left supporters restless and skeptical about the club's future.

The Blues currently languish in 14th place in the Premier League, despite a staggering investment in summer transfers. Their recent outings have only exacerbated concerns, as a disheartening home loss to Nottingham Forest was followed by a tepid stalemate against Bournemouth.

Berbatov's prediction for their clash against Aston Villa highlights the uncertainty surrounding the Blues as he wrote (via Metro):

"Chelsea have so many good players but they have a lot of injuries. They need to look at their training methods, or medical department because all the injuries are a big issue."

Berbatov also drew attention to the impressive performances of Aston Villa forwards Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby, lending weight to his unexpected forecast.

"Aston Villa won last time and I saw Bailey scoring and Diaby assisting, which was a nice Bayer Leverkusen connection. I’ll surprise a few and say that Aston Villa win this one. Prediction 1-2."

Aston Villa are currently seventh in the Premier League table with three wins and two defeats.

Chelsea and Aston Villa: team news ahead of crucial Premier League clash

According to Evening Standard, Chelsea are currently grappling with an injury-ridden lineup. This has undoubtedly contributed to their stuttering start under Mauricio Pochettino. However, the Londoners could receive a boost with the return of Moises Caicedo, who sat out during the lackluster draw against Bournemouth.

Armando Broja remains under assessment, and his inclusion would undoubtedly offer the Blues much-needed depth up front. On the downside, the Blues will have to make do without key players like Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, and Wesley Fofana.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa, who face Chelsea in a much-anticipated match, ty are not without their share of woes. Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Diego Carlos, and Timothy Iroegbunam have all been ruled out. However, Bertrand Traore is gradually returning to fitness and might make an appearance.

Jacob Ramsey's availability will likely strengthen Villa's midfield, while Alex Moreno's push for a starting spot will give Unai Emery a potential headache. The Villans will hope they can secure a win against the Blues, who have continued to struggle in front of goal.