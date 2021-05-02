Dimitar Berbatov picks the winner of Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Dimitar Berbatov has backed Chelsea to make it to the UEFA Champions League final. The former Manchester United star believes the London side have it in them to beat Real Madrid in the second leg as well.

Chelsea managed to get a 1-1 draw at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano last week but will be confident as they dominated their opponents. The Blues just need to keep a clean sheet, and they will be heading for their 3rd Champions League final.

While talking to Betfair about the upcoming second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, Dimitar Berbatov claimed Chelsea were the favorites to make it to the final. He said:

"The second leg will be an interesting one. Seeing how Chelsea have progressed under Tuchel, I think they have a great chance go to to the final. But the same goes for Real Madrid. This season people have spoken about them being in a crisis but bam, they are in the semi-finals of the Champions League."

Berbatov did back the Blues but believes things could change if Chelsea defenders give Karim Benzema freedom.

"For me it's another even tie, but I'm slightly favouring Chelsea in this one to be honest. Benzema's goal in the first leg was unreal and it shows how under-rated he is. He is Real Madrid's main goal scorer, he is a leader going forward, always looking to create chances and control the game. I'm a big admirer of his and he is the main man for them and Chelsea will need to keep an eye on him."

Chelsea vs Real Madrid in the Champions League

Christian Pulisic scored early in the first leg to give Chelsea the lead after Timo Werner's shot from 6 yards out was saved by Thibaut Courtois. The Blues wasted multiple chances to double their lead and were punished just before the half-hour mark.

The Chelsea defenders lost three aerial battles and that helped Karim Benzema score a stunning goal from Real Madrid's first half-chance to equalize. Both teams canceled each other out for the rest of the match and now go into the second leg level on terms.