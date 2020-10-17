Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov had his say on the weekend's Premier League fixtures.

The 39-year-old Bulgarian plumped for two upsets when last season's top two teams take on fellow-contenders Arsenal and Everton.

Regarding Liverpool's trip to Goodison Park, Berbatov revealed that he sees Carlo Ancelotti's well-oiled team pulling off the upset and exploiting the chinks on Liverpool's armour - especially after their 7-2 shellacking at the hands of Aston Villa prior to the international break.

The last time Everton beat Liverpool in the Premier League was on this day, exactly 10 years ago.



The last time Everton beat Liverpool in the Premier League was on this day, exactly 10 years ago.

He had a similar prognosis for the Manchester City versus Arsenal game, claiming that Mikel Arteta's organized side could 'topple' Manchester City, especially since Pep Guardiola is having to deal with a number of injury and availability issues as well.

Berbatov also predicted a narrow 1-0 win for Manchester United over Steve Bruce's Newcastle side, backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to respond to their 6-1 loss to Tottenham in the previous gameweek.

Dimitar Berbatov claims that Anthony Martial is not world class

Berbatov also weighed in on Anthony Martial of Manchester United and claimed that while the French attacker was talented, he can't be considered world class due to his lack of consistency.

Berbatov: “It can be difficult for the type of player that Martial is to stand out when he isn't getting the support from around his team, and the poor team performance will make him look worse.” #muzone [Betfair] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 15, 2020

"He may never be the out and out number nine, he prefers to come in from the wing, doing his tricks, and drawing fouls.

"The only criticism is that he isn't as consistent as he could be. He isn't brilliant in every game, and until he is consistent, it is hard to describe him as world class.

"It's what separates the good players from the great ones. You look at Ronaldo and Messi, they scored lots of goals every season for 10 years. When you're at a big club, and you don't perform consistently, you will have critics.

"We must remember, Martial is playing with 10 men around him, so it isn't just him underperforming. It can be difficult for the type of player that Martial is to stand out when he isn't getting the support from around his team, and the poor team performance will make him look worse."

Berbatov was responding to Paul Scholes' comments on Anthony Martial, where the former midfielder was also of the mind that the Frenchman wasn't an out-and-out number nine.