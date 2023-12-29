Dimitar Berbatov predicts how many goals Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund will score in 2024

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has predicted the number of Premier League goals Rasmus Hojlund will score in 2024. The former Bulgaria international has backed the Denmark international for a productive year in 2024 and tipped him to score 17 goals in the league.

Hojlund joined Manchester United from Atalanta this summer in a deal worth reported initial £64 million plus £8 million in performance related add-ons. Quite naturally, expectations were quite high from the young Dane who was also likened to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

However, Hojlund did not quite manage to hit the ground running at Old Trafford and had to wait until the Boxing Day for his first Premier League goal. The Danish attacker found himself first time on the scoresheet in the Premier League to help Erik ten Hag's side a 3-2 comeback win against surprise title challengers Aston Villa.

However, Berbatov certainly has big hopes from the young striker and backed him to score 17 Premier League goals in 2024. When asked on Betfair how many league goals Hojlund will score this year, he said:

"I'll go for 17 goals."

Despite his struggles to find the back of the net in the Premier League, Hojlund did impress with his finishing in the Champions League. He scored five goals in six games for Manchester United but the Red Devils crashed out of the competition from the group stage.

Still only 20 years of age, Hojlund still has plenty of time to develop and will be high on confidence after finally breaking his duck. Despite his goalscoring struggles, he has already become a fan-favorite because of his exceptional work ethics on the pitch.

Dimitar Berbatov urges Manchester United to sign 28-year-old as replacement for Casemiro

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has urged his former club to launch a move to sign Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich to replace Casemiro. Kimmich is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in world football right now since joining the Bavarian giants in 2015.

Kimmich has been one of the key reasons behind Bayern Munich's constant dominance in German football over the years and has won everything at club level with the club. Speaking to British online betting website Betfair, Berbatov urged his former club to make a movve for the Germany international. He said (h/t Football365):

"Going forward with the takeover, I wonder how brave Manchester United will be in the transfer market. Joshua Kimmich is being linked, but he's such an important player for Bayern Munich. Can I see him leaving Bayern and coming to United in the January transfer window? I don't think that will happen."

Asserting that Kimmich could be the replacement for Casemiro at Manchester United, Berbatov continued:

"Maybe we can speak about this transfer in the summer, but he's someone who is highly regarded at his current club. With Casemiro's injuries and form, maybe United are going to look for a replacement. Let's not forget about Scott McTominay though, he's there and playing well, but if Casemiro is not going to be counted on to continue to play because of his age and injuries, then of course, you need to buy someone to replace him. Kimmich is someone who fits perfectly in that position, but does he want to leave Bayern? That's going to be a tough decision."

Kimmich's future at Bayern Munich has been under speculation of late with a host of clubs linked with the German's services in recent times. The midfielder has his deal at the Allianz Arena expiring in 2025.