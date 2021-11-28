Dimitar Berbatov predicts the result for Chelsea vs Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Chelsea will claim a hard-fought victory over the Red Devils when the clubs meet in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea are one of the most in-form teams in Europe. The Blues have won four and drawn one of their last five games in the Premier League.

They will head into Sunday's clash with Manchester United on the back of an impressive 4-0 victory over Italian giants Juventus in the Champions League.

Manchester United parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their 4-1 defeat to Watford last weekend. The Red Devils are a club in turmoil on the pitch but managed to claim a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Dimitar Berbatov believes Chelsea will claim all three points on Sunday night against Manchester United due to their current form.

"Because I used to play for the team, it's difficult to go against them, but it's been a very tough week for United and it's a big ask going to Stamford Bridge off the back of what has happened," Berbatov told Metro.

"Chelsea have been unbelievable in the last couple of weeks in both the Premier League and in that record-breaking win over Juventus in the Champions League this week. They are on a great winning streak and in great form so I have to go with Chelsea."

Dimitar Berbatov believes Chelsea will claim a 2-1 victory over Manchester United. A win for the Blues would see them extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points.

They are currently one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool with a game in hand over the Merseyside club.

Manchester United must start strong against Chelsea if they are to stand any chance of getting a result

Manchester United have often been guilty of getting off to slow starts in their games this season.

Liverpool took a 2-0 lead over the 20-time Premier League champions within the first 10 minutes of the game when the two sides met in the Premier League earlier this season.

Chelsea boast one of the best defensive records in Europe at the moment. The Blues have conceded just four goals in 12 league games this season.

United therefore have to maintain defensive solidity and find a way to create chances early in the game if they are to stand any chance of defeating Thomas Tuchel's side.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar