Dimitar Berbatov predicts the result for Sheffield United v Chelsea

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov has backed Sheffield United to hold Chelsea to a 1-1 draw when the two clubs meet at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Chelsea head into Sunday's game against the Premier League's bottom side with the aim of making it three wins on the spin. The Blues are overwhelming favorites to win the game after their 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

Chelsea have improved since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins after the club parted ways with Frank Lampard. The German oversaw a 0-0 draw with Wolves in his first game in charge and followed it up with back-to-back victories against Burnley and Tottenham.

Chelsea have improved defensively under Tuchel, but their attack continues to be a source of concern for fans and pundits. Several Chelsea forwards are going through a poor run of form, which may give Sheffield United a chance to get a result on Sunday.

Sheffield United are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table, twelve points away from safety. The Blades have, however, been impressive in recent weeks, winning three of their last five games in the league, which included a 1-0 away win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has backed Sheffield to earn a draw against Chelsea on Sunday night. Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said;

"It may be too late for the Blades to pull off the great escape but at least they're fighting now."

"I think they can cause Chelsea problems here and take something from the match."

9 - Sheffield United have won 9 points in 2021; more than Spurs, Liverpool & Chelsea (7). Before their win vs Newcastle on January 12th, they were given a 4.7% chance of survival in our predictor but after last night, this is now 9.4%. Bullish.



More predictions, here. 👇 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2021

Chelsea looking to continue new-found momentum under Thomas Tuchel

Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

A victory for Chelsea over Sheffield would see Thomas Tuchel's side leapfrog Everton and West Ham and move into fifth place, one point behind Liverpool, who occupy the last UEFA Champions League spot.

Tuchel will be desperate to improve on Chelsea's fourth-place finish in the Premier League under Frank Lampard last season but will have to do so without star defender Thiago Silva, who has been ruled out for this weekend's match with a thigh injury.

Thiago Silva is likely to miss Chelsea’s trip to Sheffield United on Sunday, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed



✍ @jamesrobsonES https://t.co/aiyaQ0MCM4 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) February 4, 2021

An away trip to Sheffield United, where Chelsea lost 3-0 last season, could prove to be a tricky test for the German's side, despite the Blades' current position in the Premier League table.