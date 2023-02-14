Dimitar Berbatov provides prediction for Manchester United vs Barcelona in the Europa League

Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov reckons his former side have a tough task when they face Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League Playoffs. The Red Devils had to the Nou Camp on Thursday (February 16) for the first leg.

Both sides are in good form, with Erik ten Hag's side third in the Premier League and losing just once since November last year. They are unbeaten at home since losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad in the Europa League group stages in early September.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have stormed to the top of La Liga, and hold a convincing 11-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. They have won 18 of 21 league games, losing just once. Berbatov has told Betfred that the tie is 50/50, touching on the form of Xavi's side:

“Obviously as a former Manchester United player, I’m biased. It’s not going to be easy because Barcelona are 11 points clear at the top of La Liga and are likely to become the champions of Spain."

The legendary Bulgarian striker then commented on United's impressive campaign under Ten Hag. He thinks both teams are achieving similar seasons:

"Manchester United are in great form at the moment, so it’s going to be a great tie to watch. It’s 50-50 considering the form both sides are showing at present and both their managers are doing great jobs. I want to see Manchester United get on top of Barcelona and win.”

The Red Devils will be hoping to beat Barcelona for the first time since 2008 when they beat the Catalan giants 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League. However, their record against the Blaugrana is not great, they have lost six of 13 matches, beating them only three times.

Barcelona devise tactical plan to stop Manchester United's in-form Marcus Rashford

Ronald Araujo may move to right-back to deal with Rashford.

Manchester United's superb season under Ten Hag has coincided with a resurgent Rashford. The English striker is one of Europe's most in-form forwards, scoring 21 goals in 34 games across competitions.

According to Diario AS, Barcelona boss Xavi is looking to nullify the threat posed by Rashford. This may see Ronald Araujo move to right-back as he has during El Clasico games this season to deal with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

Araujo is expected to line up in this position again on Thursday to prevent Rashford from continuing his prolific campaign at Barca's expense. A potential battle between the English attacker and the Uruguayan defender may be crucial for which side takes the driving seat when they head to Old Trafford on February 23.

