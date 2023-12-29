Dimitar Berbatov provides straightforward response when asked if Mauricio Pochettino will be Chelsea manager at the end of 2024

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has offered his take on Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino's future.

Pochettino arrived at the Stamford Bridge helm this summer and oversaw an expensive overhaul. The Blues spent nearly £450 million and bid adieu to many experienced campaigners, but the new-look young team has been plagued by inconsistency.

The Premier League giants are only tenth in the league at the midway point, notching up only 25 points, which puts them a whopping 17 behind leaders Liverpool.

The Blues have had a resurgence of sorts, bringing up their third straight league win at home following their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in midweek. Pochettino's side are also into the Carabao Cup semis, where they play Middlesbrough in the first leg on January 9.

However, when asked if Pochettino would be at the Blues job at this time next year, Berbatov's response (as per Betfair) was an emphatic and succinct 'No'. The Bulgarian made a bold prediction for the Blues' season:

"If Chelsea produce a miracle then they can finish in the top six."

Chelsea take on Luton Town away in their final Premier League game of the year on Saturday (December 30).

"It's going to be a good experience for our young team" - Chelsea boss ahead of Luton trip

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is excited to take his team on a historic trip to Luton this weekend.

The newly promoted side are set to host a first Premier League game against the Blues at their 118-year-old stadium in Berdfordshire. They will look to mark the occasion with a win against Pochettino and Co.

Meanwhile, the Argentine said ahead of the trip to Luton (as per the Blues' website):

"This type of stadium makes you remember when you started to play, stadiums that smell different. They are not luxurious in the way we recognise luxury today, but you love being there. It is history. It is different. You feel the real football.

"I am happy to go to play there because it’s going to be good for our young team, a good experience."

The Blues won the reverse fixture 3-0 at Stamford Bridge against a Luton side who are in the relegation zone, a point behind 17th-placed Everton, after 18 games.