Dimitar Berbatov snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he chooses Netherlands icon ahead of him while ranking best strikers

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov recently ranked some of the best strikers in world football history, choosing Netherlands icon Marco van Basten over Cristiano Ronaldo.

During a recent interaction with GOAL, Berbatov was asked to pick between two of some of football's best strikers. He made some interesting picks including opting for legendary Dutch forward Van Basten over his former teammate Ronaldo.

Marco van Basten is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever. The former Ajax and AC Milan forward was a prolific goal-poacher during his prime, notching an impressive 277 goals and 87 assists in 373 career games.

Trending

He notably won the Ballon d'Or thrice (1988, 89, 92) and is famous for scoring one of the best goals of the European Championship, in the 1998 final against the Soviet Union. Van Basten had a quick eye for goal and also a knack for scoring acrobatic goals, volleys, and bicycle kicks

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is also considered one of the best footballers and most prolific forwards of all time. The Portuguese icon has won five Ballons d'Or and is the record goalscorer in men's football with 924 career goals.

However, unlike Roanldo who is still active for club and country at 40, Van Basten last played at the age of 28 and was forced to retire at 30 due to recurring ankle injuries.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Dimitar Berbatov shared the dressing room at Manchester United a season before the Al-Nassr ace left for Real Madrid in 2009. They recorded five joint-goal participations in 39 outings together.

"I think I'm the most complete football player that has ever existed" - Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo recently claimed that he is the most complete football player that has ever existed. During an interview with Edu Aguirre of El Chiringuito, the Portuguese legend named himself the best footballer in history ahead of Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Pele.

He said:

"I think I'm the most complete football player that has ever existed. People could like Messi, Maradona or Pele, and I respect it, but I'm the most complete. I'm the best player in football history. I haven't seen anyone better than me in football history and I'm saying truth from my heart."

With five Ballons d'Or, 35 trophies, 924 goals, and 257 assists in 1,262 games for club and country, there is no doubt that Ronaldo is one of the best to have graced the beautiful game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback