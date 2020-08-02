Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov spoke about Chelsea's transfer plans and urged the Blues to make a move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Frank Lampard is reportedly in the market for a shot-stopper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks, as the Spaniard continues to underwhelm with his performances.

Atletico Madrid may be willing to offload Jan Oblak this summer for cheaper than first thought.https://t.co/V1J3UwgC8V — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) July 26, 2020

Chelsea have already signed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech and are currently locked in talks with Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Kai Havertz. While Berbatov heaped praise on the German pair, he added that Chelsea should make a move for Oblak imminently.

As quoted by the Metro, the Bulgarian emphasised Chelsea's need for a top-class goalkeeper.

“They for sure need a goalkeeper and Jan Oblak would be a great option. Timo Werner was a good deal, and Willian looks like he might stay if they win the FA Cup."

“There are still rumours about Kai Havertz who would be an amazing player for them.”

Due to Arrizabalaga's underwhelming performances between the sticks, Chelsea have been linked with a big-money move for Oblak. However, the deal is unlikely to go through, as Atletico Madrid have no intention of parting with their prized asset.

Chelsea preparing to continue spending spree this summer

Jan Oblak is reportedly a target for Chelsea this summer

Additionally, the transfer fee could be a stumbling block for the Blues, who are preparing for a spending spree this summer. Aside from the Slovenian goalkeeper, Lampard's side have also been linked with Andre Onana and Manchester United's Dean Henderson.

Chelsea's backline is also in need of reinforcements, as their defensive frailties were once again brought to the forefront in the FA Cup final.

Despite taking the lead, the Blues fell to a 2-1 defeat against London rivals Arsenal, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spearheaded the Gunners to a stunning victory.

The likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have been below par in the current campaign, while Fikayo Tomori is still young and learning his trade.

Antonio Rudiger has been underwhelming for Chelsea this season

Lampard is preparing for a pivotal summer transfer window and is expected to bolster his squad considerably in the coming weeks. Chelsea finished fourth on the Premier League standings and are set to compete in the Champions League next season.

👀 Only Muller (81) made more open play key passes than Havertz (57) in the 19/20 BL season



🔑 No player created more big chances than Ziyech (23) in the 19/20 ERE season



🥅 Only Lewa (27) scored more open play goals than Werner (23) in the 19/20 BL season@ChelseaFC fans - 🤤 pic.twitter.com/HFZa4lduvp — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 1, 2020

After a disappointing defeat in the FA Cup, the Blues will turn their attention to the second leg of the round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

