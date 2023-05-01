Diogo Dalot labels Manchester United teammate as ‘machine’ after Red Devils’ win over Aston Villa

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has praised teammate Marcel Sabitzer on social media.

Dalot's comments came after Sabitzer put in another impressive display in the heart of the Red Devils' midfield on Sunday, April 30. The Austrian, on loan from Bayern Munich, started their Premier League match against Aston Villa at Old Trafford, playing a key role in the 1-0 victory.

After the game, Sabitzer took to Instagram to post images from the game and captioned it with:

"Big points at home! ⚽🏟"

Dalot commented on the post, writing:

"Machine 🔥"

Diogo Dalot's comment on Marcel Sabitzer's Instagram post.

Sabitzer notably played 86 minutes of Manchester United's match against Aston Villa before being replaced by Harry Maguire. The midfielder completed 72% of his passes and recorded two key passes. He also won two of his four duels and two fouls, while making an interception and a clearance.

It's worth noting that Dalot also put in an excellent shift for the Red Devils on Sunday. The Portuguese registered four clearances, three tackles and an interception, while winning all five of his ground duels. He also completed 86% of his passes, two dribbles and nine of his 15 long-ball attempts.

Marcel Sabitzer has been a key player for Manchester United since arriving in January

Manchester United signed Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on a loan deal until the end of the season in January. They made the decision after Christian Eriksen went down with an ankle injury.

Since his arrival, Sabitzer has been a key part of Erik ten Hag's starting XI. He has started seven of their 10 Premier League matches since the start of February, recording one assist in nine total appearances.

The Austrian has averaged 1.2 tackles, 1.2 clearances, 1.0 key passes, 0.8 interceptions and 3.7 successful duels per league game. While he is yet to score in the Premier League, he recorded a brace in the first leg of Manchester United's UEFA Europa League quarterfinal against Sevilla.

As per a report from 90min, Ten Hag wants the Red Devils to sign Sabitzer on a permanent deal from Bayern in the summer. The midfielder is contracted to the Bavarians until June 2025.

