Diogo Dalot responds when asked about competition for places with Patrick Dorgu amid reports of Manchester United signing new full-back

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot has opened up on fighting for his spot at the club amidst the impending arrival of Patrick Dorgu. He asserted that he's ready to compete and give his all for the club and also pointed out that he's comfortable on both sides.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are set to sign Dorgu from Lecce for a fee of £25 million plus add-ons. The signing is expected to be officially completed at the weekend after his medical. His arrival could see less playing time for Dalot, who's had to operate as a left wing-back this season.

After United's 2-0 win over FCSB away in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, Dalot was asked about potentially competing with Dorgu. He answered (via Utd District):

“It’s been my whole life at this club – competing. Nobody comes to Manchester United and thinks there isn’t going to be competition for positions. I feel pretty comfortable on both sides, obviously when you start playing a lot of games in the same position you start to become even more comfortable.

“Overall, I’m here to help and I think the manager already knows the profile of player I am, I’m ready to help the team, be in my best possible shape and when the time comes to try to give my best.”

Dalot has made 35 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season, with 22 coming on the left side due to injury issues to Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw.

Ruben Amorim opens up on Diogo Dalot and Kobbie Mainoo after their goals in Manchester United's UEL win

The Red Devils came into the Europa League game against FCSB on Thursday looking to secure their place in the Top 8. After a goalless first half, Diogo Dalot opened the scoring at the hour mark before Kobbie Mainoo made it 2-0 eight minutes later. Manchester United saw the game out comfortably and finished third in the league-stage table.

After the game, Ruben Amorim said about Dalot and Mainoo (via manutd.com):

“Diogo has already had some chances in different games. Kobbie Mainoo played in a different position, with more freedom, more near the box. He’s so technical, he can change the game there. So, I think it’s a good position for him, we will see.

"But I’m happy to see Kobbie enjoy the game more. Sometimes, he’s worrying about the recovery [runs], trying to defend and I know that he’s trying. Today, I felt Kobbie enjoyed the game more and I am happy for that.”

Manchester United's potential Europa League Round of 16 opponents are Galatasaray, FC Midtjylland, AZ Alkmaar, or Real Sociedad.

