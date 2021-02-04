Liverpool handed boost as Diogo Jota starts light training

Liverpool's Diogo Jota was spotted at the club's AXA Training Centre for the first time after sustaining an injury in Champion's League against Midtjylland.

Jota's injury didn't need any surgical interference, but that doesn't mean that his injury wasn't a serious one.

The player is currently working with the club's medical staff to regain his fitness by undergoing a long and safe rehabilitation process instead of a surgery.

Working his way back towards full fitness ✊@DiogoJota18's latest workout... pic.twitter.com/Wdw7Dbas0N — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 3, 2021

The video posted on Liverpool's social media platforms shows Jota running around the field and training lightly with the ball.

Possible return date

Manager Jurgen Klopp had stated ahead of Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Burnley last month that Jota was still a few weeks away from returning to full fitness.

Whenever Jota returns to the squad, reportedly the last week of February or early March, Klopp will receive a much-needed boost to his attacking line.

Having a proven Premier League commodity to cover for Salah, Mane, or Firmino will be vital for the German in the final run-in.

Klopp might also use Jota to play Firmino as an attacking midfielder instead of forcing him to play a "False 9" as we saw before.

Advertisement

Jota has made 17 appearances for Liverpool since his arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers, scoring nine goals which include a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta.

Liverpool's current injury list

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League

Other than Jota, Liverpool have their first-choice centre-backs in Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out of action as well.

Moreover, centre-back Joel Matip's season has ended prematurely due to the injury he sustained against Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool signed Ben Davies from Preston North End and Ozan Kabak from Schalke on a loan deal to overcome the defensive crisis.

Both of them are yet to make their debut for the Reds.